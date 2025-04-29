Shell 77 crew remembered and honored

Photo By Paul Mann | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Saunders and Capt. John Klinner, operations...... read more read more Photo By Paul Mann | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Saunders and Capt. John Klinner, operations superintendent and operations flight commander for the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, complete another lap during the Shell 77 Memorial Run May 2, 2025, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Volunteers ran a combined 77 miles to honor the lives of three fallen Airmen who died in the crash of a KC-135R Stratotanker, call sign “Shell 77,” on May 3, 2013 – Capt. Mark T. Voss, Capt. Victoria A. Pinckney, and Tech. Sgt. Herman Mackey III. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann) see less | View Image Page

On May 3, 2013, a KC-135R crashed shortly after taking off from the transit center at the installation formerly known as Manas Air Base, Kyrgyz Republic. All three crew members, Capt. Mark Tyler Voss, Capt. Victoria A. “Tori” Pinckney, and Tech. Sgt. Herman “Tre” Mackey III, lost their lives. Today, Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing ran 77 miles in their honor.



“They were doing a mission that a lot of us have done, and every single one of us could be asked to do,” said Lt. Col. Chad Murray, director of operations for the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, to the group of Airmen gathered for the memorial run.



More than 30 Airmen from across Sumpter Smith JNGB signed up for the run honoring their fallen brothers and sister, some of them who knew these Airmen personally.



“I knew Tyler and Tori; they were classmates of mine. I had classes with them, I went to school with them, I sat next to them,” said Murray. “They were not the kind of person who would have wanted a memorial or a remembrance of them to be a somber, sad event.”



Senior Airman Daniel Crump, a boom operator with the 99th, was one of the events lead planners and also a runner. When he sent out the first call for action Crump reminded his fellow Airmen why we do this saying, “This gathering is not just a physical challenge but also an act of remembrance, ensuring that the bravery and sacrifice of these airmen are never forgotten.”



“I don’t think it’s [a] coincidence that when I was asked to give the invocation that Psalm 77 came to my mind,” said Tech. Sgt. Ricky King, one of the wing’s religious affairs airmen. “It’s a verse that talks about remembering and honoring…something that we are doing here this morning.” King then offered a small prayer and they were off!



Those who gathered amassed more than 80 miles, and while they ran or walked or did a combination of both, they talked and remembered not just Voss, Pinckney, and Mackey, but those who were left to continue the mission. “I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago. I will consider all your works and meditate on all your mighty deeds.” (Psalm 77:11 NIV)