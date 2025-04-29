MAJ Nicolette Cherney: A 2025 AMEDD Iron Major

MAJ Nicolette Cherney, Officer in Charge of the Southern California Physician Recruiting Station, has been selected as one of 50 officers and civilians to attend the highly competitive FY25 AMEDD Iron Majors Week. This honor reflects her exceptional leadership and contributions to Army Medicine.



Under her guidance, her team achieved a 94% mission success in FY21, boarded 32 physicians since FY22, and realized a 250% increase in boarded physicians in FY24’s first two quarters compared to FY23. Her efforts have earned accolades, including the MRB Center of Excellence award and recognition as the FY22 MRB Brigade OIC of the Year.



Beyond her station, MAJ Cherney leads the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion’s monthly OIC Cross Talk, fostering collaboration among 19 officers, and serves as a mentor and Subject Matter Expert in the 65C specialty.



MAJ Cherney’s selection as a 2025 Iron Major highlights her unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative leadership, and profound impact on Army Medicine.

