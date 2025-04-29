Leader, veteran reflects on life of service

Courtesy Photo | “I find that service is bolstered when you have a personal connection with those who...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | “I find that service is bolstered when you have a personal connection with those who benefit from your service. This life isn’t for everyone, but for those who aspire to help others and be an agent for positivity, the rewards are innumerable,” said Cal Bailey, DCMA Central Region deputy director. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – With more than 40 years of dedicated service to the nation, Cal Bailey walks head high among America’s heroes.



Like many who choose service before self, however, he is humble with his accomplishments and enthusiastic about the success of others.



“I don’t serve for awards or recognition,” said Bailey, who spent nearly 30 years as an active-duty Army officer. “Rather, I do it for our warfighters and my son, who was an airborne infantryman assigned to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. He is now in the Texas National Guard, still serving.”



Like father, like son, Bailey is still serving. He is the deputy director of the Defense Contract Management Agency Central Region, but after four decades, he understands he will soon pass the torch to the next generation of leaders.



“I am not worried as I know the folks who come behind me, and they are intelligent and aspire to service in the finest traditions of all that have come before,” said Bailey. “Like every generation before, they too will rise to the occasion, and freedom will endure as a result. I am so very thankful to work with such outrageously fabulous people, and I find my life enriched and inspired by the work they do.”



Much of the former soldier’s recent agency work focused on DCMA Vision, a comprehensive three-year plan launched in 2023 to evolve the agency’s organizational structure from a regional alignment to a systems-support infrastructure. Vision drives an aggressive workforce realignment to better serve warfighters, military assets, buying commands and key decision makers — known collectively as agency customers.



“I have committed my all to everything I have been assigned and took the initiative to assure mission execution and support,” said Bailey. “I am proud to have served as a part of the DCMA Vision team. We attempted to look back, study current challenges and project forward to posture us for resource changes regardless of the direction or impact to our agency.”



Central Region leadership noticed his team’s success within the Vision effort.



“Mr. Bailey demonstrated exemplary leadership by spearheading a dynamic team to devise actionable recommendations for the agency’s director and deputy director,” said Army Col. Kenneth Darnall, DCMA Central Region commander. “Under his guidance, the team addressed critical issues such as supervisory ratio imbalances and identified opportunities for scaling efficiencies.”



Bailey, who also serves a pivotal role in his region’s leadership development and mentorship programs, focused on what DCMA team members needed to complete the warfighter support mission of today and tomorrow.



“I am proud that we prioritized ways to return resources to our folks on the floor, administering contracts, responding to program needs, or supporting our people,” said Bailey, who also serves a leading regional role in the leadership development program and mentorship opportunities. “These changes are a journey and not a destination. I am also proud that we have provided opportunities for our teammates to do their best thinking, experiment with structure, and adopt new tactics, techniques, procedures and technology. I don’t recall a time previously when so many of our folks were able to provide input and help influence the structure and nature of work.”



Much of his leadership style, passion for mentorship and team-first mindset developed during his days as a young Army officer, particularly during his time in Somalia as part of Operation Restore Hope in 1993.



According to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, “In December 1992, multinational forces provided humanitarian assistance and relief to the southern half of the war-torn nation of Somalia. During this U.S.-led coalition, food and water were delivered to the starving Somalians.” U.S. forces helped establish and construct base camps at the humanitarian relief sites. They also drilled and restored water wells, fixed schools and orphanages, cleared streets, fixed bridges, and renovated a local airstrip.



“I served under fire with some great warriors, and I like to honor them whenever possible,” said Bailey.



With assignments ranging from logistics to command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems; and acquisition, he served the rest of his Army time at various organizations, such as the Defense Information Systems Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Army Intelligence Command, Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, and DCMA. He also graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C.



His final military assignment was as the commander at DCMA Dallas, where he led one of the agency’s largest geographic contract management offices. His responsibilities included leading, directing, and supervising more than 350 military and government employees, performing acquisition lifecycle contract management, and overseeing over 2,400 defense contractors and suppliers and 14,000 contracts valued at more than $50 billion.



After military retirement, he rejoined DCMA as a civilian in 2014. Once onboard, he held several deputy director positions at DCMA Detroit; DCMA Bell, Fort Worth, Texas; and DCMA Central Region. At DCMA Detroit, he oversaw the contract administration workload of the contract management office, which included managing more than 5,300 contracts, over 300 active suppliers, more than $5 billion of unliquidated contractual obligations, and administering an annual operating budget greater than $14.6 million. His yearlong tenure at DCMA Bell offered Bailey the opportunity to work at an in-plant rotary and tilt-rotor contract management office, supporting major platforms, including the V-22 Osprey and H-1 helicopter series.



During his long career, when he landed, either vertically or horizontally, in a new organization, Bailey brought positive energy and a welcoming leadership mindset. When he departed for new opportunities, he left behind well-trained professionals ready to assume greater responsibility.



Linda Galimore, DCMA Equal Employment Opportunity director, describes Bailey as a consummate professional who excels in his duties.



“I see him as a positive contributor, no matter the task put before him,” she said. “He is a true professional. His contributions and feedback at meetings have led me to conclude that he is dedicated to supporting the warfighter, military and civilian personnel. This is obvious in discussions about agency products, processes and recommendations for improvements, as his ideas are highly sought after in meetings.”



Bailey’s leadership philosophy centers on the belief that everyone brings a special talent or unique worldview to the mission.



“We are at our best collectively rather than acting singularly,” he said. “This has been proven throughout the ages that civilizations, organizations and the like reach higher levels of attainment when all sources of creativity and intellectual prowess are not just harnessed but welcomed. I believe that when our people feel their opinions, thoughts, contributions, strengths and weaknesses are enthusiastically embraced, their commitment, affiliation and dedication rise commensurately. We do our best work when we are embraced and loved by those who count on us the most.”



Time often validates purpose, and wisdom ages well. After more than four decades, Bailey advises new federal team members to find success in the happiness of others.



“I find that service is bolstered when you have a personal connection with those who benefit from your service,” he said. “This life isn’t for everyone, but for those who aspire to help others and be an agent for positivity, the rewards are innumerable.”