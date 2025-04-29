F-15QA pre-delivery aerial refueling mission highlights teamwork

Courtesy Photo | Three new F-15QA advanced fighter jets took flight from Boeing’s St. Louis facility...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Three new F-15QA advanced fighter jets took flight from Boeing’s St. Louis facility for the pre-ferry sortie, executing three aerial refueling events with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 126th Air Refueling Wing from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 25. During the sortie, 12 DCMA and Air Force team members boarded the KC-135 to witness the refueling operations firsthand. (Photo courtesy of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center) see less | View Image Page

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Defense Contract Management Agency Boeing St. Louis personnel recently partnered with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s F-15 Qatar Advanced Systems Program Office team for a pre-ferry sortie Feb. 25.



Three new F-15QA advanced fighter jets took flight from Boeing’s St. Louis facility to execute three aerial refueling events with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 126th Air Refueling Wing from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The ARW is a unit of the Illinois Air National Guard. Both organizations used the opportunity to strengthen working relationships and execute a critical refueling mission.



“It was a meticulously coordinated mission that unfolded over the skies of the Midwest,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Olde, an F-15 legacy and Advanced Eagle acceptance pilot and F-15 director of operations at DCMA Boeing St. Louis. “It marked a significant milestone in the F-15QA program as the final delivery to the Qatar Emiri Air Force nears. The operation not only validated the jets’ readiness for their journey to Qatar but also highlighted the dedication and teamwork of DCMA Boeing St. Louis and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center F-15QA Systems Program Office teams.”



According to Olde, DCMA and the Air Force maintained constant communication and met often to ensure every aircraft met stringent contractual and operational standards. He said their tireless efforts culminated with the aerial refueling mission, which was a critical step in preparing the jets for delivery to Qatar, who is a key United States ally in the Middle East. The DCMA team manages all aspects of the F-15 production at Boeing St. Louis, to include coordinating flight tests, scheduling government acceptance flights and aerial refueling check flights.



As part of the contract, four jets were delivered to Qatar March 11, and two more will be delivered in late April.



“The Air Force has worked hand-in-hand with DCMA and Boeing to guarantee the Qatar Emiri Air Force receives a fleet capable of securing its airspace for decades,” said Olde.



During the sortie, 12 DCMA and SPO team members boarded the KC-135 to witness the refueling operations firsthand.



“From the tanker’s windows and the boom operator’s position, they observed the F-15QAs seamlessly connect with the KC-135, which was a process made possible by the outstanding support and professionalism of the 126th Air Refueling Wing,” said Olde. “The Illinois Air National Guard unit has been instrumental throughout the F-15QA program by repeatedly deploying their KC-135s over Missouri and Illinois to assist in testing the jets’ air refueling systems, which is a vital capability for the long ferry flight to Qatar.”



The sortie confirmed that all systems — avionics, radar, and refueling — performed well and met the contractual requirements.



For the DCMA and SPO employees aboard the tanker, Olde said “the experience doubled as an incentive flight by offering them a rare perspective on the fruits of their labor as the F-15QAs soared alongside.”



“As the final delivery date approaches, this mission underscores the collaborative spirit driving the F-15QA program,” said Olde.



“From the production floor at Boeing St. Louis to the skies above, the combined efforts of Boeing Defense, DCMA, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center F-15QA Systems Program Office and the 126th Air Refueling Wing exemplify the Department of Defense’s commitment to equipping our partners and allies with world-class technology,” he added. “Soon these jets will take their place in Qatar’s skies as a symbol of enduring partnership and shared security goals between our two nations.”



DCMA Boeing St. Louis commander, Navy Capt. Daniel Martin, said he was proud of the collective teamwork that made the sortie possible.



“This successful mission is symbolic of the teamwork needed to execute our defense programs,” he said. “Without the full commitment from all stakeholders, the F-15QA program and this mission, as an example, are not possible. I am proud of the collective teamwork to deliver this important capability, and this mission is an exciting reminder of what the team has accomplished.”