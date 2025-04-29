6th Medical Recruiting Battalion’s Virtual Recruiting Team Goes Beyond the Screen at the 2025 Western Veterinary Conference

LAS VEGAS, Nev. The 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion’s Virtual Recruiting Team (VRT) is proving that recruiting extends beyond the digital space. This week, the team is actively engaging with veterinary professionals at the 2025 Western Veterinary Conference, marking their second consecutive year at one of the largest gatherings of veterinary professionals in the country.



While the VRT is primarily tasked with recruiting through online platforms, these dedicated Soldiers continuously go above and beyond by stepping into in-person events to support the Battalion’s mission. By doing so, they enhance outreach efforts and provide direct engagement opportunities that complement the work of the traditional recruiters.



Leading the charge is Sergeant First Class (SFC) Celeste, joined by SFC Abrao and Staff Sergeant (SSG) Barnett, each bringing a passion for Army medicine and a commitment to service. The team meticulously prepared for the event, crafting concise elevator speeches, developing quick-reference guides, and refining key talking points to effectively communicate the Army’s opportunities for veterinary professionals.



Their commitment to excellence was evident even before the event began. Over the weekend, the VRT, alongside the battalion’s Advertising & Public Affairs (A&PA) team, Mr. Shawn Jones, and Timothy Celeste ensured the Army’s booth was set up to be professional, inviting, and reflective of the Army’s high standards.



The dedication demonstrated by these Soldiers showcases their unwavering commitment to the battalion’s mission, their fellow recruiters, and the broader Army healthcare community. Their proactive approach highlights the impact of teamwork, adaptability, and selfless service in Army recruiting.



Through their efforts, the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion’s Virtual Recruiting Team is not just meeting expectations, they are redefining them.

