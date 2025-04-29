Engineers turn circuit-breaker problems into battle-ready solutions

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah J. McGhee, landing support team leader with Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Noah J. McGhee, landing support team leader with Combat Logistics Battalion 25, 4th Marine Logistics Group, awaits an oncoming CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302 (HMHT-302), Marine Aircraft Group 29 (MAG-29), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (2nd MAW), during Helicopter Support Team training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Mar. 27, 2025. Landing support specialists and pilots conducted HST to familiarize themselves with insertions and extractions of heavy loads to increase their proficiency in combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez) see less | View Image Page

STRATFORD, Conn. – The Marine Corps faced a serious problem.



It encountered potentially hazardous circuit breaker panel issues on its CH-53K helicopters that resulted in interrupted system operations and increased maintenance and inspections.



Defense Contract Management Agency Sikorsky engineers at Stratford, Connecticut, sought a solution.



“The opportunity to investigate the problem in plant and potentially take engineering action was recognized,” said Chris Pietras, Engineering Work lead with DCMA Sikorsky Aircraft Stratford.



Members of the DCMA Sikorsky engineering staff, including Pietras, Harvey Berman, and Paul Rodriguez, conducted product and process reviews on the production lines and met with the contractor teams to witness production operations, revealing design and quality issues that contributed to the significant problems encountered in the field.



“The initial investigation by the contractor only touched upon the circuit breaker panel inspection and functional checkout during testing as evidence their parts were acceptable,” Pietras said.



According to the engineering lead, the team determined the root cause and helped drive the corrective actions with the contractor.



“We compiled our findings and collaborated with customer, field and contractor representatives to ensure alignment,” said Pietras, who highlighted the joint effort’s cooperation which was built on a foundation of professionalism.



The collaborative actions will deliver a safer product to the warfighter and ensure aircraft meet mission requirements.



“The actions reflected positively on DCMA and were a perfect example of using “boots on the ground in the factory” to influence the Contractor response to reported field issues,” Pietras said.



Pietras said DCMA’s mission supports a “One Team” approach that benefits program offices, buying commands, and field and fleet maintainers and operators.



“It’s these connections that enhance our ability to take the necessary actions to deliver a quality product in direct support of the warfighter,” he said.