My DCMA: Christina Gilliaum, contract administrator

Courtesy Photo | Christina Gilliaum is a contract administrator at DCMA Boeing St. Louis assigned to the F-15EX program. She has been a part of the team almost six years.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Christina Gilliaum shares her story.



My name is Christina Gilliaum, and this is “My DCMA.”



I am a contract administrator at DCMA Boeing St. Louis assigned to the F-15EX Eagle program. My job duties include participating in post-award conferences to clarify and resolve contractual issues and resolve discrepancies with contractors and buying activities. Other tasks include reviewing new contracts and modifications, monitoring the funds lifecycle, performing reconciliation, and conducting contract closeouts.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for almost six years. I enjoy my job because I am a part of a mission that is essential to the production, sustainment and success of the warfighter. Working at DCMA has allowed me the opportunity to work alongside other civilians and current and former military personnel. I have acquired a great amount of knowledge and experience from these individuals who continue to help with my career aspirations. I enjoy being a team player and working for DCMA Boeing St. Louis has been meaningful to me.



Some of the great things about working at my location is that I’ve had the opportunity to see the production and completion process of some of the aircraft I administer. My first time taking a tour was an experience that moved me in such a way that it reinforced the importance of the work I perform.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because we serve as the eyes and ears of the Department of Defense and its partners. DCMA leadership ensures our team of trusted professionals work diligently to provide accuracy, integrity, service and excellence to provide the timely delivery of quality products. DCMA is essential to the warfighter because we manage the contracts responsible for getting DOD, other federal agencies, and our allies the materials and equipment they need to meet their performance requirements.



Since I started working at DCMA, there are changes that have taken place, including a headquarters’ realignment. In July 2024, the Portfolio Management and Business Integration directorate was renamed Enterprise Analytics & Modernization. DCMA Vision was also introduced to make sure our customers’ needs are better met.



My current career goals are to remain consistent and positive in an ever-changing environment. I want to remain valuable to my team and CMO. The goals for my team are to continue being the hardworking and thriving team we currently are.



My favorite hobbies include spending time with my family and friends, cooking, traveling, and taking photos of sunrises and sunsets.



Something unique about me is that I am a participant in the Standard Contract Reconciliation Tool program, which is a pilot program introduced by the Defense Finance Accounting Service. SCRT is a program used to complete full or partial reconciliations, which lead to adjustments. The pilot program was created to teach DCMA employees to utilize SCRT to help reduce the delivery task list backlog and expedite future requests. I was offered the chance to be a participant by my supervisor in 2022, and I accepted. This opportunity has advanced my skillset in a unique way and allows me to be an asset to the agency.