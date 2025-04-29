NECC Establishes MSRON 7

LONG BEACH, Calif. – On April 25, 2025, Naval Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) established Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 7 on Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach in Long Beach, Calif. as Capt. Matthew Kolb took command of the unit.



The establishment of MSRON 7 adds additional Navy Reserve capacity within the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force for providing port, harbor, and high value asset security inland, on coastal waterways and ashore.



Capt. Matthew Kolb will serve as MSRON 7’s first commanding officer and will lead approximately 450 active duty, Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR), and reserve Sailors.



“We have an opportunity here to build a legacy,” said Kolb during his establishment speech. “We can form a squadron that decades from now we will reflect back on and hold up as one of the best places we’ve ever served.”



Today’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Force (MESF) traces its roots back to the brown-water naval units during the Vietnam War. The Navy’s riverine forces went through numerous re-designs and designations throughout the Cold War and Global War on Terror. MSRON 7 was originally an operational command based at Naval Base Guam from May 2004 to February 2012, when the squadron was redesignated as Maritime Expeditionary Support Group (MESG) 1 Detachment Guam. The new MSRON 7 logo honors squadron lineage by retaining the colors and stylized “7” of the original unit stationed in Guam.



MSRON 7, assigned to MESG 1, is a unit capable of force generation to meet the vital mission of protecting US shipping interests around the world. Assigned to trained boat and security divisions, many members of the command are dedicated Navy Reserve personnel who balance a civilian career with military duties. As a division nears their deployment date, Sailors increase their training to align with active-duty units, ensuring maximum readiness is met when the division mobilizes across the world.



The MESF deploys globally and operates throughout the sea-to-shore and inland operating environment protecting maritime infrastructure, providing insertion and extraction capabilities and supporting Fleet assets in support of maritime operations.



Learn more about NECC and the MESF by visiting our website at https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/mesg-1/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:42 Story ID: 496887 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NECC Establishes MSRON 7, by LTJG Erin McCullagh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.