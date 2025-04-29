Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan Safety Training promotes well-being, mission readiness, and effectiveness

    Photo By David Hernandez | Members of the installation workforce participated in the Commercial Forklift 5K...... read more read more

    PUERTO RICO

    04.23.2025

    Story by David Hernandez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Members of the installation workforce participated in the Commercial Forklift 5K certification and recertification, April 23, focusing on workplace safety. The training, which includes theory, practice, and testing, ensures compliance with federal regulations and enhances skills in safe forklift operation.

    Hector Rosado, an audiovisual technician of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Special Events, with over 15 years of forklift experience, emphasized the importance of safety.

    “These sessions remind us to stay alert and not overlook essentials like seatbelts, proper gear, and vehicle inspections. I encourage employees needing certification or recertification to contact the Installation Safety Office to reserve a spot,” said Rosado.

    This initiative shows how the Army’s home in the Caribbean fosters a culture of safety, equipping all personnel to handle equipment responsibly.

