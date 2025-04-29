Small Business leader earns Defense Acquisition award

Courtesy Photo | The 2024 Defense Acquisition Awards for Individual Achievement represented a career...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 2024 Defense Acquisition Awards for Individual Achievement represented a career highlight for Luz Maria Vasquez. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – The 2024 Defense Acquisition Awards for Individual Achievement represented a career highlight for Luz Maria Vasquez, who won the Small Business category for her outstanding efforts in the acquisition field.



Vasquez, Defense Contract Management Agency Subcontracts and Small Business Compliance Center assistant director, received her award from former Under Secretary of Defense Acquisition and Sustainment, the Honorable Dr. William A. LaPlante, during a ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Dec. 11, 2024.



Vasquez’s nomination stemmed from her innovative strategies that contributed to billions of dollars in small business subcontracting commitments and fostered growth in critical areas through the Department of Defense Comprehensive Subcontracting Plan Program.



The win marked a proud moment for the 20-year DCMA employee and served as a professional culmination after decades of commitment to excellence in acquisition.



“I was deeply honored and couldn’t stop smiling when I found out I had won the award,” Vasquez said. “It was an incredible moment in my life, and I felt immense gratitude toward my DCMA leadership and my team, who are the principal contributors to my success.”



According to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment website, the Defense Department recognized Vasquez for her in-depth evaluations of major defense contractors’ small business subcontracting programs on a corporate, division, and plant-wide basis.



Vasquez negotiated agreements with eight major defense contractor participants valued at $9.6 billion in small business subcontracting commitments as well as initiatives focused on developing target industries, ensuring that Small Business Innovation Research, Small Business Technology Transfer, and Mentor Protégé Programs were incorporated into each participant’s subcontracting outreach efforts.



Her commitment to a highly- specialized and trained workforce contributed to positive outcomes for numerous programs and initiatives.



Vasquez’s recognition inspired a renewed focus on excellence within her assistant director role and broadened her professional outlook as she eyes future career goals.



“Certainly, this award motivates me to continue striving for excellence,” she said. “On the horizon, I plan to apply to a U.S. military war college, which aligns with my passion of serving this country in whatever capacity that might be.”