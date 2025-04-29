My DCMA: Zijing Liu, engineer

YORK, Penn. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Zijing Liu, who also goes by Ariel, shares her story.



My name is Zijing Liu, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a Keystone general engineer currently in my second year at DCMA Land Systems BAE York here. I have been a part of the DCMA team for more than a year. I joined the organization in November 2023.



Keystone role and responsibilities



As a Keystone engineer, my responsibilities involve a balance of hands-on experience, training, and collaboration to meet the contract management office’s mission demands. My work encompasses both configuration management and program support.



In configuration management, I focus on discrepancy processing for contractor effectiveness capability. This involves collaborating with senior engineers to review Requests for Variance and Engineering Change Proposals by ensuring their thoroughness and adherence to standards. I also validate Corrective Action Requests to address any deficiencies to maintain standards.



For program support, I analyze key contractual requirements to ensure adherence to contractual standards. I am always mindful of vehicle performance, cost, and delivery targets. I participate in Program Assessment Report review meetings, which provide valuable insights into program risks, issues, and observations. I review the prime control of subcontractor assessments, and as a functional specialist, I assist program support teams.



I am grateful for the impressive and unforgettable first year I’ve had in the Keystone program. I’ve explored and expanded my understanding of how DCMA operates at different organizational levels to support its teams. This program provides opportunities to see the differences between geographic, resident, and a special programs office to witness how different agency teams work across the board.



Being at a resident office provides invaluable hands-on learning experiences. I participated in test-driving combat amphibious vehicles and armored multi-purpose vehicles with senior quality assurance team members. I shadowed colleagues who work in different functions to gain a comprehensive understanding of their roles.



I participated in test drives and waterproof tests, provided surveillance on the production line, and verified work instructions and their validation. Being so close to the vehicles and seeing the processes firsthand was truly exciting. It was different from the theoretical knowledge I learned in college.



Valuing continuous learning



As a member of the BAE York team, there’s always something new and exciting happening. I can witness the combat vehicles being built, observe the manufacturing processes up close, and interact directly with the contractor’s engineering team. This proximity gives me a deeper understanding of the products we oversee and enhances my ability to perform my duties effectively.



My CMO hosted my first-year Keystone program cohort last year. This experience provided me with a chance to connect with my Keystone peers from around the agency. We shared our experiences, challenges, losses, worries, and future goals. This created a sense of camaraderie and reassured me that I’m not alone on this journey. This camaraderie has been a highlight for me because by sharing our experiences, challenges, and aspirations, we have fostered a sense of community and support.



During 2025, I plan to continue to embrace the Keystone program’s rotational experience. The Keystone rotations have allowed me to explore various locations and learn how DCMA teams collaborate with contractors. Last year, I visited DCMA Boeing Philadelphia and DCMA GE Land in Boston.



My rotations have exposed me to the diverse aspects of DCMA’s work, including touring production lines and manufacturing facilities for the V-22 Osprey and H-47 Chinook, to gaining insights into DCMA’s engineering surveillance, manufacturing oversight, contractor data analysis, and audit processes. The USS Constitution visit was particularly impactful. It allowed me to apply the acquisition life cycle from contract award to ship fielding and experience the ship’s historical significance.



Beyond the rotations, I was honored to be invited to the 2024 multi-functional workshop with DCMA’s Central Region leadership in Arlington Heights, Illinois. This experience provided me with invaluable insights into DCMA Vision and key initiatives like the surveillance manual rewrite and Product Data Reporting and Evaluation Program, also known as PDREP.



I joined in collaborating on problem-solving during this workshop, particularly on a project related to work not being performed. This was a great opportunity at this early stage in my career to see how DCMA’s experienced leadership works together. Learning their approach to questioning and problem solving has been beneficial for my career.



DCMA’s important mission, changes



DCMA is essential to America’s warfighters because we are the guardians of quality, performance and accountability within the defense industry. We are the critical link between the military and the contractors that equip them. Our job is to ensure that every piece of equipment and service our troops rely on is delivered on time, within budget, and meets the stringent quality and performance standards required for mission success. We’re there every step of the way by overseeing contracts and holding contractors accountable. We ensure our warfighters have what they need to defend our nation and return home safely.



Since 2023, the agency has undergone significant organizational changes, including the standup of DCMA Land Systems in 2024. This restructuring directly impacted DCMA BAE York, as our team transitioned from DCMA Detroit to this new specialized command. We now report within a structure focused solely on land systems.



This change involved a significant realignment of personnel. Team members from DCMA BAE York, along with those from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Anniston, Alabama, in-plant groups, were brought together. Additionally, employees from DCMA Chicago, DCMA Dallas, and DCMA Huntsville, Alabama, who worked on relevant military vehicle contracts, transferred to the new CMO. This consolidation of expertise under DCMA Land Systems streamlines oversight of major programs, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Amphibious Combat Vehicle, M88 Recovery Vehicle, and Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle. This shift reflects the agency’s commitment to aligning resources for optimal support to specific defense sectors.



The way ahead



My future career goals are centered around my growth and contribution to the agency. I want to complete the Keystone program. I aim to gain a well-rounded understanding of DCMA’s operations and further develop my skills as a general engineer. I want to become a subject matter expert in a specific area of military vehicle systems. This could be in armor systems, propulsion, or weapons integration – areas that deeply fascinate me. This expertise will allow me to provide valuable technical guidance to my team and contribute to developing even more effective and reliable equipment for our warfighters. I aspire to take on a leadership role within DCMA. I want to mentor and guide other engineers, share my knowledge, and contribute to the continuous improvement of our contract management processes.



Although I am an engineer, I enjoy the exploration of new things. For example, I like technology, but I enjoy the peace of nature, animals, and country life. I’m a proud owner of a female Siberian Husky named Acho. I recently started raising six backyard chickens who each lay different colored eggs. These experiences have taught me about responsibility, patience and the joys of connecting with nature.



I enjoy a variety of hobbies that help me unwind and stay active. I practice Aikido, a martial art that emphasizes discipline and self-defense. I find playing the violin and piano to be fulfilling creative outlets. I love to travel and explore new cultures, and I often visit museums to learn about history and art.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:41 Story ID: 496884 Location: YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, My DCMA: Zijing Liu, engineer, by Tonya Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.