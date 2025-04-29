El Paso Medical Recruiting Station Strengthens Community Ties Through Fort Bliss Tours

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Medical Recruiting Station (MRS) continues to invest in the future of military healthcare by fostering strong community partnerships with local high schools and the Las Cruces Enlisted Recruiting Station. Through guided tours of William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) on Fort Bliss, these recruiters provide aspiring healthcare professionals with firsthand exposure to Army medicine, its facilities, and career opportunities.



On Feb. 25, the El Paso MRS and 9E1E recruiters led a tour for 50 high school students involved in Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) clubs. The students rotated through five different stations in small groups, learning about career pathways in veterinary medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, medical billing, physical therapy, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), emergency medical services (EMS), and patient care technology. The round-robin format ensured an immersive experience, allowing students to engage directly with Army medical professionals and see cutting edge military healthcare operations in action.



Beyond educating students, the event strengthened professional connections for the El Paso MRS. Recruiters engaged with key community partners and centers of influence at WBAMC while also reinforcing their collaboration with the Las Cruces Enlisted Service recruiters. These partnerships ensure that more students across the region gain access to valuable insights about Army healthcare careers.



In addition to their outreach with local high schools, the El Paso MRS increased their presence on Fort Bliss throughout February by briefing incoming personnel and speaking at the Education Center on Feb. 6 and Feb. 27. These engagements further solidify their role in educating both prospective recruits and active-duty personnel about the opportunities within Army Medicine.



While the immediate impact of these efforts may not be visible today, the recruiters of the El Paso MRS remain dedicated to shaping the future of Army healthcare by inspiring the next generation of medical professionals. Through continuous engagement with schools, community partners, and military personnel, they are building a lasting foundation for recruitment success and reinforcing the Army’s commitment to excellence in healthcare.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:24 Story ID: 496880 Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, El Paso Medical Recruiting Station Strengthens Community Ties Through Fort Bliss Tours, by Shawn Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.