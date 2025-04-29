Weapons Systems Council plots path forward for KC-46 Pegasus, aircrew

A few extra KC-46s populated the parking ramp at McConnell AFB April 28-30, as the latest KC-46 Weapons Systems Council got underway.



As the first Main Operating Base for the KC-46A Pegasus, McConnell hosted the first KC-46 Weapons Systems Council in 2021, and has been a recurring host for this council as the KC-46 Enterprise has grown over the years. Participants of this latest council took part in briefings, discussions and updates hitting topics such as training requirements, mission sets, AFFORGEN, maintenance, balancing taskings and training needs, further operationalizing the KC-46, and integrating the KC-46 into more large-scale exercises, including the upcoming Mobility Guardian 2025.



“This session is laser-focused on one critical goal: optimizing enterprise aircrew training. We’re not here to admire problems — we’re here to solve them. Together, we’ll tackle the toughest training challenges head-on and deliver actionable, lasting solutions that will shape the future of the KC-46 force,” said Lt. Col. Shane Williams, commander of the 344th Air Refueling Squadron and project officer for this latest council.



This Weapons Systems Council drew in attendees from across the Total Force, starting with McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing and 931st ARW, as well as operators and counterparts from Air Mobility Command headquarters, Air Force Reserve Command headquarters, 60th Air Mobility Wing, 97th AMW, 108th Wing, 157th ARW, 97th AMW, 305th AMW, 349th AMW, 509th Weapons Squadron and the 916th ARW.



As with previous KC-46 Weapons Systems Councils, this latest council had both ground and aerial activities. Not missing an opportunity for training the aerial portion combined three KC-46s and aircrews from McConnell, Travis AFB and Pease ANGB for exercise OZ’s FURY.



“OZ’s FURY is about deliberate preparation: pushing our KC-46 forces beyond routine operations and advancing force readiness through high-end training scenarios. Aircrews will be challenged to step outside their comfort zones, develop new tactics, techniques, and procedures, and execute missions at a level of complexity and scale far beyond day-to-day operations,” said Williams.



Those flying activities included a stopover at Scott AFB, Illinois, for Hot-Pit Refueling, other Special Fueling Operations, along with one reenlistment at altitude, ensuring the maximum value possible is obtained from each and every sortie, while tailoring these events to the training and mission needs, much like what is done with each Weapons Systems Council.



“We modify the construct, venue, and focus of each Weapons System Council for the KC-46 to gain new perspectives and unite the enterprise. This latest council was mostly focused on our tactical employment capabilities and aligned training programs,” said Col. Cory Damon, 22nd ARW commander. “The WSC is a powerful catalyst for action. It enables clear communication from the experts in the field directly to senior leaders and ensures that the KC-46 community’s operational needs and innovative solutions are heard and addressed. It’s an essential mechanism for aligning our force with the requirements set forth in national strategy and combat employment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:30 Story ID: 496877 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons Systems Council plots path forward for KC-46 Pegasus, aircrew, by John Van Winkle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.