Environmental Stewardship Supports Military Readiness at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Members of the installation's Directorate of Public Works, Environmental Division, conducted a community outreach mission by setting up an informational booth at the Post Exchange, April 23.



The team provided information about two major infrastructure projects that are central to the installation's environmental initiatives, as explained by Anibal Negrón, the environmental chief and installation energy manager.



The first project involves a microgrid system that will provide backup power generation for the entire installation for at least 14 days, ensuring energy resilience. This fully designed project is scheduled to be awarded during the last quarter of fiscal year 2025.



The second project is a water purification system being developed for Las Casas Lake, which complements the energy initiative. This system will ensure the availability of potable water for at least 14 days during emergencies, while also supporting critical military training.



"The primary reason we need to protect our land and natural resources is to ensure mission readiness and assurance for all the soldiers who come to Fort Buchanan and their families," said Negrón.



Through these initiatives, Fort Buchanan demonstrates how environmental stewardship directly contributes to military readiness and mission assurance, while also safeguarding natural resources for future generations of soldiers and their families.



For more information about Fort Buchanan's environmental initiatives, contact the DPW Environmental Division at 787-707-3575.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere at any time.