MCTO Spotlight: Military Appreciation Month Remarks by Dr. Yashika Neaves

On the first day of Military Appreciation Month, Dr. Yashika Neaves, Department of Defense’s Military-Civilian Transition Office (MCTO), addressed congressional staffers on Capitol Hill. Her message: DoD’s transition programs are evolving, expanding, and more vital than ever.



The event, which served as part of a continued monthly series of DoD topics hosted by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs, was opened by Mr. Brendan O'Toole, Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for House Affairs, who welcomed attendees emphasizing the power of collaboration:



“This is a great opportunity for all of us to connect and learn more about some of the great programs and initiatives that the department is moving forward with.”

Following his welcome, Dr. Neaves, who serves as MCTO’s Chief of Strategic Plans & Initiatives, took the floor. A veteran, military spouse, daughter of an Army officer, and mother of two future service members—one a West Point cadet and the other an ROTC scholarship recipient—Dr. Neaves brought both policy expertise and personal passion to the discussion.



“Ours is a multi-generational military family,” she said. “That’s why I’m so passionate about the work we do at MCTO.”



What Is the Military-Civilian Transition Office?



MCTO serves as the lead for several core programs designed to support active-duty service members 365-days pre-and-post transition out of uniform and Reserve Component members and their loved ones before, during, and after every deployment cycle:



Transition Assistance Program (TAP): Mandatory for those who serve 180+ days on active duty; TAP prepares over 200,000 service members annually with benefits and entitlement counseling and briefs, career guidance, and life-planning resources.



DoD SkillBridge: A workforce development program that places service members in civilian internships, apprenticeships, and employment skills training during their final 180 days of active service.

Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP): Supports the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members and their families throughout the deployment cycle.



These programs operate within an interagency structure that includes seven partners - Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Labor, Education, Homeland Security; the Small Business Administration, and the Office of Personnel Management. Each agency contributes to ensuring a stable, coordinated, and effective transition process.



The Evolving Transition Assistance Program (TAP)

TAP has seen major updates in recent years. Following the Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW) Act, the program expanded, however the most significant shift came in FY19, when TAP moved from a 90-day model, to one that begins no later than 365 days before transition—or 24 months in advance for retirees.



“This was more than a timeline change—it was a cultural shift,” Neaves explained. “It gave us the opportunity to make transition planning a personalized, intentional process.”

Key changes to TAP include:



Initial Counseling: Service members complete a self-assessment and receive an Individualized Transition Plan (ITP).

Customized Services: Based on their needs, TAP counselors determine which TAP components are necessary for each service member.

Tracks: Members choose a path—employment, entrepreneurship, vocational training, or education—and elect to attend specialized two-day workshops based on their post-transition goals.

Capstone: No later than 90 days before separation or retirement, a counselor reviews whether the member has a viable individualized transition plan and has met Career Readiness Standards. If risks are present, the service member receives a warm handover to the appropriate interagency partner. This can include VA, DOL, Military OneSource, or to local Veteran or Military Service Organizations.

Importantly, each service branch executes TAP differently. For example, the Army uses a distributed model with touchpoints throughout the year, while other branches may compress the delivery into a few sessions. Regardless of the model, members may revisit sessions as often as needed with the TAP curriculum publicly available online at TAPevents.mil

DoD SkillBridge: From Realignment to Career Launchpad

SkillBridge has quickly become one of the most sought-after programs within DoD. In May 2023, policy was formally realigned under the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, with program management, oversight, operations, and maintenance housed within the Defense Human Resources Activity - MCTO to promote uniformity, best-practices, and management efficiencies.



“SkillBridge is more than a bridge—it’s a runway to meaningful careers,” said Neaves.

The program allows eligible service members to work full-time with civilian employers—including small businesses, corporations, and government agencies—while still on active duty and under command. These internships, apprenticeships, and employment training programs are designed to close the skill and workforce competency gaps between military and civilian employment.



How It Works

Three Key Players:

Commanders maintain approval authority and accountability.

Service Members select their opportunity and complete TAP before participating.

Providers (6,500+ approved) offer training and high probability of job placement.

Rules & Requirements:

Members remain on active duty and may work up to 40 hours/week.

Employers must be vetted and listed on skillbridge.osd.mil.

No conflict of interest or unsafe conditions are permitted.



One common misconception: SkillBridge and the Army Career Skills Program (CSP) are different. The name differs, but the program is a SkillBridge program operating under the same overarching DoD policy requirements.

Neaves addressed a concern raised during the event: why some members get less than 180 days to participate in SkillBridge opportunities.

“SkillBridge is authorized up to 180 days,” she clarified. “But each service retains discretion over execution. Some limit participation due to readiness or staffing needs. Our job is to provide policy and programmatic oversight; the services determine how it’s delivered.”

A Promise to Service Members and Families



Dr. Neaves closed by encouraging continued collaboration across agencies, employers, and congressional offices:

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to connect and learn more about the great programs and initiatives the Department is moving forward with. We are better today than we were yesterday—and we’ll be even better tomorrow.”

