Pa. National Guard Soldier named ARNG medical readiness NCO of the year

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Denis Mulligan, Health Services and Support Branch Chief with the Pa. Guard’s G1 Services Division, was recently recognized as the Army National Guard medical readiness noncommissioned officer (NCO) of the year for large states.



“We have a lot of amazing Soldiers that do amazing things here in Pennsylvania,” said Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army. “And many times it's you, our medical folks, who really don't get the recognition that I believe you deserve, so I just wanted to say thank you.”



The award is intended to recognize a medical readiness NCO who has demonstrated excellence in their position by contributing to high levels of medical readiness while serving. Part of the application process for the award was submission of an essay describing the meaning of being a medical readiness NCO.



“I wanted to be a medic because my whole family is in the healthcare fields,” said Mulligan, a resident of Ardmore, Pa. “I get to take care of Soldiers, and I think it's probably the best job out there.”



Joining the Pa. National Guard enabled Mulligan to pursue a degree in computer science, which he says has helped him a great deal in successfully improving medical readiness throughout the state.



“It's great to get recognition,” said Mulligan. “I think a lot of times, in the medical world, we don't recognize enough of our Soldiers, and I try to give props out to those who are doing a great job.”



At his last two assignments, at the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (EAATS) and the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Mulligan was instrumental in raising their readiness percentages from in the 70s to over 90 percent.



“I think the old adage is ‘no one cares about medical until it's a problem,’ so it is nice to get that recognition, and I hope we can keep recognizing other people, because this isn't just me, it was a team,” he said. “I had a lot of support; I couldn't have done it on my own.”

Date Taken: 05.02.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025