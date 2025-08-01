Chief of Navy Reserve Visits RTAG Northeast

Photo By Ensign Adelola Tinubu | NORFOLK (April 30, 2025) Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, Chief of Navy Reserve, gives...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Adelola Tinubu | NORFOLK (April 30, 2025) Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, Chief of Navy Reserve, gives Operations Specialist First Class Nikki Curnutte a command coin in recognition for superior performance at Reserve Talent Acquisition Group (RTAG) Northeast during her visit to Norfolk, Virginia, on April 30, 2025. Lacore highlighted the importance of strategic readiness, warfighting capability, and the critical role the Reserve Force plays in deterring future conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Adelola Tinubu/Released) see less | View Image Page

Norfolk, Va. — April 30, 2025 — Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, Chief of Navy Reserve (CNR), visited Reserve Talent Acquisition Group (RTAG) Northeast today to recognize the command’s outstanding performance in meeting the enlisted prior service recruiting mission for Fiscal Year 2024—and for staying on track to do the same in FY25.

Hosted by Cmdr. Benjamin P. Kroll, commanding officer of RTAG Northeast, the visit featured a command brief and interactions with talent acquisition professionals whose efforts directly contribute to Navy Recruiting Reserve Command's (NRRC) overall mission success.

RTAG Northeast, operating under NRRC, plays a critical role in Navy Reserve's manning by recruiting highly qualified prior-service personnel. Their mission remains essential to achieving full-strength manning across the Reserve Force.

“CNR knows what we’re doing here is important,” said Cmdr. Kroll. “With this visit, she’s giving our Sailors the chance to see and interact with the most senior leader in the Navy Reserve. That’s a powerful moment.”

“We’re a big part of the reason the Reserve Force is hitting full strength,” he continued. “Her presence gives credence, context, and perspective to what we’re doing and the relationships we’ve built with Reserve Centers.”

“Our mission is integral to Reserve readiness,” said Kroll. “The Reserve can’t be manned without the RTAG, and RTAG Northeast owns the largest reserve officer and enlisted goals in the nation.”

Command Senior Chief Jovon Wells, who joined RTAG Northeast on November 27, 2024, echoed the importance of the visit, noting the team-driven environment that fuels their accomplishments.

“RTAG Northeast is successful because of the teamwork here and the enterprise-level knowledge our recruiters bring to the table,” said Wells. “This visit is important because the team gets to understand the importance of the Navy Reserve strategic advantage. Her vantage point helps show why recruiting is so essential in the Reserve world.”

RTAG Northeast not only exceeded its FY24 enlisted prior service accession goals but also set the tone for continued success across the enterprise. The team's forward-leaning strategies and strong partnerships with Navy Reserve Centers have solidified their role as mission enablers within the Total Force.

“When we harness our strengths — our people, our partnerships, and our training — we will outpace any adversary.” said Lacore.

Vice Adm. Lacore’s visit highlighted the Navy’s ongoing investment in Reserve component readiness and recognized the Sailors who are building and sustaining the force of tomorrow.

For more information on Reserve talent acquisition or career opportunities within the Navy Reserve, visit https://www.navy.com.