9th Mission Support Command Celebrates 125th American Samoa Flag Day

Photo By Cody Ford | Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command participate in the 125th American Samoa Flag Day celebration in Pago Pago, April 17, 2025. The event commemorates the historic raising of the U.S. flag in 1900 and highlights the territory's enduring relationship with the United States. Throughout the week, Soldiers joined community outreach efforts, took part in cultural traditions like the Fautasi longboat race, and marched in the official pass and review alongside local leaders, honoring American Samoa's heritage and the U.S. Army Reserve's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. First Class Stephanie Hendricks)

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa — Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) joined the people of American Samoa to celebrate the 125th Flag Day on April 17, honoring the historic raising of the U.S. flag in 1900 and the beginning of the territory’s longstanding relationship with the United States.



Flag Day in American Samoa is a deeply rooted cultural celebration that honors the territory’s heritage, loyalty, and strategic importance in the U.S. Army Pacific mission. This year’s milestone anniversary brought together military units, local dignitaries, and community members for a series of events blending tradition and military partnership.



Throughout the weeklong festivities, 9th MSC Soldiers engaged in cultural exchanges, community outreach, and official ceremonies. Soldiers from the 411th Engineer Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Erick Nyingi, marched in the official Flag Day pass and review parade, joining local leaders and other service members in a powerful show of unity and respect.



One of the celebration’s highlights was a friendly inter-service softball match, where the 9th MSC American Samoa team triumphed over the U.S. Navy, showcasing camaraderie and competitive spirit. Soldiers and their families also immersed themselves in local customs by observing and participating in the traditional Fautasi longboat races—an iconic symbol of teamwork, strength, and cultural pride in American Samoa.



The 9th MSC’s continued presence at Flag Day underscores the command’s commitment to honoring Pacific traditions, fostering regional partnerships, and sustaining mission readiness across the Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Army Reserve’s forward presence in the region, the 9th MSC remains deeply connected to the communities it serves.



Flag Day, held annually on April 17, remains a cornerstone event that celebrates American Samoa’s unique identity and its enduring bond with the U.S. Army and the broader military community