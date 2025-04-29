Fort Buchanan Honors Service Members in Retirement Ceremony

Photo By David Hernandez | Service members, their families, and community members gathered at the Navy Reserve...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Service members, their families, and community members gathered at the Navy Reserve Center, April 30 to participate in the installation's Retirement Ceremony. The event honored the retirement of Col. Angel M. Feliciano Casillas, Lt. Col. Omar E. González, 1st Sgt. José R. Jiménez, 1st Sgt. Luis F. Santiago Jr., Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Salgado López, Sgt.1st Class Rodolfo Román Nieves, Sgt.1st Class Bernadette G. Pérez, and Sgt.1st Class Manuel R. Esteves Vera. Together, these individuals represent a total of 197 years of military service. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Service members, their families, and community members gathered at the Navy Reserve Center, April 30 to participate in the installation's Retirement Ceremony.



The event honored the retirement of Col. Angel M. Feliciano Casillas, Lt. Col. Omar E. González, 1st Sgt. José R. Jiménez, 1st Sgt. Luis F. Santiago Jr., Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Salgado López, Sgt.1st Class Rodolfo Román Nieves, Sgt.1st Class Bernadette G. Pérez, and Sgt.1st Class Manuel R. Esteves Vera. Together, these individuals represent a total of 197 years of military service.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, presided over the ceremony and emphasized the importance of honoring soldiers.



"It has been a long journey, but you made it. Thanks to your dedication, our nation is safer today. You are part of our success, and with your years of service, you leave behind a remarkable legacy of commitment to our nation," said Samples, who was accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman Gándara, the installation's command sergeant major.



Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Salgado López, a military police officer who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, reflected on his career in the U.S. Army.



"My career means dedication and service; I volunteered for missions and embraced every challenge to protect and serve," he stated.



Salgado also offered advice to service members approaching retirement:



"I recommend you prepare early, maintain your records, and contribute to your Thrift Savings Plan to ensure a secure future. Also, seek support from the Transition Assistance Program; it offers a wealth of information for your new endeavors," said Salgado.



Meanwhile, 1st Sgt. Luis F. Santiago reflected on the importance of family and mentors during the retirement process.



"Family support is crucial when retiring from service; they stand by you as you transition and help you navigate the changes ahead. I thank my mentors for their guidance throughout my career, including Command Sgt. Maj. Manuel Bernie, Sgt. Maj. Alvin Medina, and 1st Sgt. Heriberto López," said Santiago, who was 1st Sgt. of 1st of the 389th Regiment (Basic Combat Training).



Sgt. 1st Class Manuel R. Esteves, a native of San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, and operations training sergeant of the Army Reserve's 266th Ordnance Company, emphasized how the Army shaped his personal development.



"The Army shaped me through discipline and training, which were crucial in my growth. I feel honored and proud to be recognized by Fort Buchanan for this retirement ceremony," said Esteves, who was accompanied by his wife, Grisel Hernández Irizarry.



Hernández Irizarry shared her thoughts on her husband's commitment to service.



"Manuel pursued his passion and often stated that if he was born again, he would join the Army once more. He has made sacrifices, but they have been worth it. I have always encouraged him to follow what inspires and motivates him," she said emotionally.



Col. Angel M. Feliciano Casillas from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard encouraged soldiers to seize the opportunities that the U.S. Army provides.



"Embrace opportunities as they come, as they can lead to promotions and better retirement benefits. Do not limit yourself; accept opportunities for advancement," he advised.



During the ceremony, service members received official certificates of retirement, certificates of appreciation, and a folded U.S. flag. Their spouses also received certificates of appreciation for their support throughout the service members' careers.



Retirement ceremonies in the U.S. Army are more than formal events; they are meaningful occasions to honor service, celebrate achievements, and provide closure for retiring personnel. They uphold military traditions, inspire others, and recognize the sacrifices made by both service members and their families.



For more information about preparing for retirement, contact the Retirement Service Office at (787) 707-2061.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.