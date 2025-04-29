CRDAMC earns ‘A’ Spring Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Photo By Rodney Jackson | The Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center earned its third consecutive “A” Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | The Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center earned its third consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization, focused on health care quality, May 1. The new grade for spring 2025 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS - The Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center earned its third consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization, focused on health care quality, May 1. The new grade for spring 2025 is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“We at CRDAMC are proud to have earned an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This is in recognition of our achievements in and focus on protecting our patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital,” said Col. Garrick Cramer, commander, CRDAMC. “This honor belongs to the entire CRDAMC team who are dedicated to protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”

CRDAMC, a level III trauma center that serves Soldiers, retirees, and their family members for the Fort Cavazos Central Texas surrounding community, was among 16 military hospitals that received an “A” rating in the Leapfrog Group “A” Hospital Safety Grade assessment.

The Defense Health Agency included the Leapfrog group surveys in the Military Health System’s Quality Assurance Program to help validate quality of care and identify opportunities for improvement.

“These most recent Leapfrog Safety Grades continue to validate DHA’s commitment to meeting

high standards for the patients we are privileged to serve, said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “We are proud that the care provided at CRDAMC ranks among the very best in the nation.”

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to CRDAMC, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

To explore CRDAMCs full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. Connect with CRDAMC and The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram to stay informed.

