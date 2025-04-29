Fort Campbell soldier admits to selling drugs, causing death of fellow soldier

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – A soldier pleaded guilty to the negligent homicide of Pfc. Ivan F. Rios-Segui during his court-martial April 28 at the Fort Campbell Courtroom.



Spc. Ryan J. Faubel, 24, an infantryman with the 2d Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, admitted to selling fentanyl-laced Percocet pills to Rios-Segui which was determined to be the cause of his death.



The military judge sentenced Faubel to one year in prison, total forfeiture of pay and allowances, and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



On May 25, 2022, the victim’s squad leader tried reaching him for several hours with no luck. Concerned, he went to Rios-Segui’s home on post to check on him. When no one answered the door, he notified the military police.



MPs entered the home and found Rios-Segui unresponsive, and emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division was notified and initiated an investigation. After a thorough review of the victim’s SnapChat communications with Faubel, agents determined that Faubel sold the fentanyl-laced Percocet pills to the victim earlier on the day of his death.



“Our investigation established the facts surrounding Pfc. Rios-Segui’s tragic death and revealed Spc. Faubel’s involvement in providing the fentanyl-laced pills,” said Special Agent in Charge John McCabe of Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office. “CID remains dedicated to thoroughly investigating any allegations that threaten the safety and well-being of our soldiers.”



Per the terms of the plea agreement, all other charges were dismissed by the government.



“Spc. Faubel’s plea takes responsibility for the tragic death that resulted from his actions and delivers justice in this case amid the nation’s ongoing Fentanyl crisis,” said Capt. Kirby Ammons, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “This resolution marks an important first step in the healing process for Pfc. Rios-Segui’s family and Spc. Faubel, while sending a clear message that those who distribute dangerous substances within our ranks will be held accountable.”



“This case highlights the devastating consequences and significant risks of drug use by servicemembers and members of the public, especially in a time when Fentanyl has become an increasingly rampant and widespread danger,” said Capt. Tyler Loontjer, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Situations such as the tragic death of Pfc. Rios-Segui remind us that we all bear a duty of care and responsibility for the safety and well-being of ourselves and our fellow servicemembers. Spc. Faubel’s guilty plea and sentence stand as a statement that the Army is firmly committed to holding individuals accountable when their actions endanger and betray the trust of their fellow servicemembers.”



Faubel is currently in confinement at Fort Campbell and is awaiting orders to transfer to a military confinement facility.



The case was investigated by Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office and the Clarksville Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Loontjer, Ammons and Capt. Connor Scharff, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 15:06 Story ID: 496863 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell soldier admits to selling drugs, causing death of fellow soldier, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.