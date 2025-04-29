Spring Garrison Leadership Academy adds 15 to alumni list

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The spring Garrison Leadership Academy came to an end this week, graduating 15 employees.
Following four group presentations to the Garrison deputy commander and command sergeant major, each individual received a certificate of completion for the eight-week course.
Congratulations to the new graduates:
Lamar Rice – Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS)
Lesley Ryckman – Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)
Robert Flickinger – Directorate of Human Resources (DHR)
Heather Post – DFMWR
Daniel Widman – DPTMS
Chriss Brooks – DFMWR
Dave Black – Directorate of Emergency Services (DES)
Tami Delaney – DFMWR
Jonathan Devers – DES
Lychelle Smith – DFMWR
Yanira Garcia – DFMWR
Yvonne Hughes – Directorate of Public Works (DPW)
Nancy Notaro – DFMWR
Anita Overton – DPW
Julie Hoisington – DHR
