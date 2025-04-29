Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spring Garrison Leadership Academy adds 15 to alumni list

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — The spring Garrison Leadership Academy came to an end this week, graduating 15 employees.

    Following four group presentations to the Garrison deputy commander and command sergeant major, each individual received a certificate of completion for the eight-week course.

    Congratulations to the new graduates:
    Lamar Rice – Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS)
    Lesley Ryckman – Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)
    Robert Flickinger – Directorate of Human Resources (DHR)
    Heather Post – DFMWR
    Daniel Widman – DPTMS
    Chriss Brooks – DFMWR
    Dave Black – Directorate of Emergency Services (DES)
    Tami Delaney – DFMWR
    Jonathan Devers – DES
    Lychelle Smith – DFMWR
    Yanira Garcia – DFMWR
    Yvonne Hughes – Directorate of Public Works (DPW)
    Nancy Notaro – DFMWR
    Anita Overton – DPW
    Julie Hoisington – DHR

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 15:16
    Story ID: 496862
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Garrison Leadership Academy adds 15 to alumni list, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
    Garrison Leadership Academy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download