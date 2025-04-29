Spring Garrison Leadership Academy adds 15 to alumni list

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The spring Garrison Leadership Academy came to an end this week, graduating 15 employees.



Following four group presentations to the Garrison deputy commander and command sergeant major, each individual received a certificate of completion for the eight-week course.



Congratulations to the new graduates:

Lamar Rice – Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS)

Lesley Ryckman – Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR)

Robert Flickinger – Directorate of Human Resources (DHR)

Heather Post – DFMWR

Daniel Widman – DPTMS

Chriss Brooks – DFMWR

Dave Black – Directorate of Emergency Services (DES)

Tami Delaney – DFMWR

Jonathan Devers – DES

Lychelle Smith – DFMWR

Yanira Garcia – DFMWR

Yvonne Hughes – Directorate of Public Works (DPW)

Nancy Notaro – DFMWR

Anita Overton – DPW

Julie Hoisington – DHR



