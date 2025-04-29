Hazleton Army Recruiting Soldiers spring into action after nearby collision

New Cumberland, Pa- The Soldiers of the Hazleton Recruiting Station demonstrated leadership, quick thinking, and selfless service during an emergency that unfolded right outside their office.



After returning from a physical training session, Staff Sgt. Carrillo, a recruiter with the United States Army Recruiting Command (USAREC), and his team heard the unmistakable sound of a head-on collision nearby. Without hesitation, Carrillo rushed to the scene, his Soldier and Future Soldiers instinctively following his lead.



Carrillo approached the most damaged vehicle first, assessing the condition of the driver. Joined by Future Soldier Velez, they stabilized the victim, who was bleeding from his face and hands, ensuring he remained calm and preventing further injuries until emergency responders arrived.



Meanwhile, Future Soldier Hawkins and Private (PV2) Garcia took control of the second vehicle. Noticing it reversing toward parked cars, Hawkins acted decisively and with remarkable composure. He swiftly ripped open the car door, bringing the vehicle to a stop preventing further damage or potential harm.



When ambulances arrived, Garcia and Velez stepped up to bridge a critical language barrier, translating for one of the victims to ensure EMTs could provide accurate and effective care. They remained by the victim’s side, demonstrating unwavering commitment until they were certain all necessary medical attention was being delivered.



“I was proud of each one of them,” said Staff Sgt. Carrillo. “Hawkins stepped up as a leader even before becoming a Soldier. Each of them acted naturally and without hesitation. It was an incredible moment of teamwork”.



The Soldiers and Future Soldiers of Hazleton Recruiting Station proved that being part of the Army is about stepping up when it matters most. In the face of unexpected crisis, they showcased teamwork, leadership, and the Army values that define them.



Staff Sgt. Carrillo remarked, “If you’re thinking about joining the Army, the Army is everywhere. We are the largest fighting force; no matter where you go, there’s always someone to look after you”.



Whether in uniform or in their community, the Army’s commitment to service and camaraderie is a testament to what it means to “Be All You Can Be”.

