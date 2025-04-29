Prayer Day at Fort Buchanan Highlights the Importance of Spiritual Readiness

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – Service members, families, retirees, and veterans gathered at the installation’s Community Club, May 1, to participate in the National Prayer Luncheon, where they prayed for peace and unity in Puerto Rico, the United States, and around the world.



For Maj. Joseph Okpe, Fort Buchanan’s chaplain, the National Prayer Luncheon is significant.



“This event is a powerful reminder that prayer has the strength to connect and inspire us, fostering unity across all branches of service and the surrounding communities. Praying together strengthens not only individuals but entire families, creating a ripple effect that builds unit cohesion and enhances readiness for any mission,” said Okpe.



Brig. Gen. Carlos Torres Febus, director of the joint staff of the Puerto Rico National Guard, served as the guest speaker.



“I believe in God because He has transformed my life through miracles and faith. For instance, my brother, my mother, and I have been healed from cancer through prayer and our beliefs. Prayer is my direct line to God, allowing me to communicate with Him and receive guidance,” Torres shared.



According to Maj. Farlin Reynoso, the family life chaplain for the 1st Mission Support Command, prayer is a powerful tool for enhancing warfighter readiness.



“Prayer is the primary means we as chaplains use to build spirituality. It fosters resilience. When you have a strong community, you also have strong soldiers and service members who can increase their readiness,” Reynoso explained.



Joseph Bender, a volunteer Protestant pastor and former technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, attended the National Prayer Luncheon seeking opportunities to connect and engage with the community.



“The National Prayer Luncheon unites warfighters and communities, providing a platform to connect, share testimonies, and support one another, thus strengthening our bonds and fostering unity and mutual aid,” said Bender.



For more information about spirituality and the services provided by the Fort Buchanan Religious Support Office, visit https://home.army.mil/buchanan/my-fort/all-services/chaplains-1 or contact their office at (787) 707-4008.



Since 1775, when the Continental Congress first called for united prayer, Americans have sought God’s guidance during times of uncertainty and gratitude. The National Day of Prayer, established as an annual observance in 1952 and designated by Congress in 1988 to take place on the first Thursday in May, calls upon Americans of all faiths to pray for the nation and its leaders.

