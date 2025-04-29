U.S. Naval War College Completes Joint Force Maritime Component Commander Course

Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, RI – Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher Grady and...... read more read more Photo By Kristopher Burris | NEWPORT, RI – Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher Grady and Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Daryl Caudle pose with students and facilitators of the U.S. Naval War College's (NWC) 2025 Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) course onboard Naval Station Newport, April 28, 2025. The JFMCC course, led by NWC's College of Maritime Operational Warfare (CMOW), is flag-level professional military education (PME) designed to prepare future maritime component commanders, as well as senior officers and officials who will work closely with them, to plan and execute complex maritime operations. In addition to the Navy, course participants included senior leaders from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Space Force. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, RI – The U.S. Naval War College's (NWC) College of Maritime Operational Warfare (CMOW) completed its 2025 Joint Force Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) course onboard Naval Station Newport, May 2.



The JFMCC course is flag-level professional military education (PME) designed to prepare future maritime component commanders, as well as senior officers and officials who will work closely with them, to plan and execute complex maritime operations.



“Programs like the JFMCC course are vital in cultivating the strategic mindset necessary to navigate the larger context and evolving character of war so that our forces remain agile, adaptive, and ready for any potential challenge,” said Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Christopher Grady. “Modernizing the Joint Force requires more than cutting-edge technology and advanced capabilities to achieve Joint Force Overmatch now and, in the future. Forward-thinking leaders need to lead and integrate in three axes: horizontally across all domains, vertically at all echelons, and with allies and partners, which includes treaty allies, but also academia, the media, the interagency, the defense industrial base, and congress.”



The event brought together 15 flag and general officers to discuss multinational maritime command and control concepts and methods to eliminate barriers to effective coordination between joint service component commanders.



In addition to the Navy, course participants included senior leaders from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Space Force.



Organizations represented by students and facilitators included the Joint Staff, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/U.S. Naval Forces Africa, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Pacific Air Forces, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps, U. S. Northern Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Space Command, Naval Information Forces, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, Department of the Army Inspector General, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Central Intelligence Agency, Office of Naval Intelligence, U.S. Strategic Command, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, and Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, as well as four U.S. Navy carrier strike groups and three submarine groups.



“This course truly exemplifies how NWC successfully merges the academic with the practical,” said President of NWC Rear Adm. Darryl Walker. “By bringing together an impressive range of both leading academics and seasoned warfighters, our curriculum exposes future maritime component commanders to the operational concepts and doctrine necessary for them to effectively lead naval forces in our nation’s joint warfighting ecosystem.”



JFMCC emphasizes leadership in joint, intergovernmental and multinational environments at the operational and strategic levels of war. Its robust curriculum provides students with knowledge, skills and abilities required to perform successfully across a range of military operations in a dynamically changing global security environment.



The one-week course is taught yearly and ensures that participants gain an understanding of concepts, systems, language and processes necessary at the component level to effectively employ naval forces.



NWC delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision-makers and educating tomorrow’s leaders. The college provides educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop students’ ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.