Bloodhounds Welcome Carmody as He Assumes Command of VX-30

Photo By Robert Grabendike | Cmdr. Barry Carmody addresses attendees after assuming command of VX-30 during the change of command ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, May 1, 2025. Carmody succeeded Cmdr. Devin Holmes as the squadron's 22nd commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

Cmdr. Barry F. Carmody Jr. took command of the "Bloodhounds" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 30 during a May 1 ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, one week ahead of the squadron's 30th anniversary.



Under overcast skies and light rain, family, friends, and former Bloodhounds gathered as Carmody relieved Cmdr. Devin Holmes, ending their third tour together since graduating from the Naval Academy in 2005.



Established in 1995, VX-30 is a developmental test squadron that flies and supports manned and unmanned missions to evaluate aircraft, systems and weapons. Their work turns test events into combat-ready capabilities for the fleet.



Capt. David Halpern, commodore of Naval Test Wing Pacific, described VX-30 as a "hybrid test and fleet support squadron," uniquely equipped with specialized aircraft and rare range access to deliver operationally ready capabilities.



"Their ability to operate flexibly, safely and effectively is a national asset," Halpern said. "Without VX-30, many of our most complex test operations wouldn't be possible."



Guest speaker Capt. Dennis Lloyd, program manager at PMA-264, has known both Carmody and Holmes for more than a decade and mentored them throughout their careers.



Holmes called Lloyd the most consistent and influential mentor of his career.



Carmody expressed the same gratitude, proudly calling himself part of Lloyd's leadership "coaching tree."



Looking back, Holmes credited the people of VX-30 for the squadron's success. He said the secret to handling VX-30's complexity wasn't structure — it was people.



"Small, empowered teams of experts make it all work," he said. "My job was mostly clearing the way and cheering them on."



He paused, then added, "VX-30 is blessed with award-winning talent at every level. Serving with you has been the highlight of my career. I'm sad to go, but you are in good hands."



Holmes turned to Carmody and spoke as a friend.



"I mentioned that I served with Capt. Lloyd more than anyone with only one exception. That would be you," Holmes told Carmody. "I have no advice to give. You are already the perfect leader for this squadron at this moment. Thank you for your friendship and help over the years, especially the last year and a half."



Following the official change of command, Carmody stepped forward for remarks and smiled at his wife and three children in the front row.



He looked at his sons and said, "Do you wanna come up?"



They ran to the stage, carrying a new patch marked "CO" for commanding officer.



"Slap it on," Carmody told them.



One son pulled off the old "CTP" patch, signifying his previous role as chief test pilot. The other pressed the new "CO" patch onto their father's uniform.



"Just like we practiced," Carmody told them with a smile.



With the patch in place, Carmody officially became VX-30's 22nd commanding officer, stepping into the squadron's fourth decade of test and fleet support.



Carmody, who served as the chief test pilot for VX-30 since 2023, turned to Cmdr. Holmes and said, "Skipper Holmes, you make it look easy. Maybe a little too easy. You're a tough act to follow. I'm glad you'll be here to watch the Bloodhounds continue the legacy you helped build."



Holmes, who took command of VX-30 in November 2023, will remain at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in Point Mugu as a chief test pilot for the Point Mugu Sea Range. He said his family loves the area and is grateful to continue living and working there.



Carmody then addressed the squadron.



"I'm deeply honored and humbled to take command of the finest developmental test squadron in the Navy," Carmody said. "Thank you for the trust and confidence as we begin the next chapter."



Halpern highlighted VX-30's key role in converting tests into tools ready for fleet use. By integrating specialized assets, such as the Next Generation Jammer and Starlink-equipped C-130Ts, the squadron enables missions that no other squadron can perform.



Halpern said Carmody will guide the squadron through major changes. These include the arrival of the Gulfstream C-37, the addition of the P-8 Poseidon in 2026, and radar upgrades as the P-3 fleet retires.



Carmody, meanwhile, is most energized by the chance to watch his team grow and innovate.



"The years ahead will bring new challenges and opportunities. I know the Bloodhounds will rise to meet the moment," Carmody said. "I'm most excited to see our people advance while testing war-altering capabilities for the Navy."



Stepping into VX-30's chief test pilot role is Cmdr. Jose Ayala, who arrived earlier this year.



To read more about Cmdr. Carmody and Cmdr. Ayala, visit VX-30's homepage at https://www.navair.navy.mil/nawcwd/VX30.