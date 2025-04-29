Leadership Fort Sill cohort explores AI and leadership insight during final session

Photo By Edward Muniz | Civilian and active duty professionals at Fort Sill are teaching leadership in...... read more read more Photo By Edward Muniz | Civilian and active duty professionals at Fort Sill are teaching leadership in today’s Army doesn’t just rely on experience and instinct—it also depends on the ability to adapt to rapidly evolving technology. This panel of professional brought that lesson to life for Cohort 007 during the final session April 17, 2025, where artificial intelligence (AI) took center stage. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — Civilian professionals at Fort Sill are learning that leadership in today’s Army doesn’t just rely on experience and instinct—it also depends on the ability to adapt to rapidly evolving technology. For Cohort 007 of Leadership Fort Sill, that theme came to life during their final session April 17, where artificial intelligence (AI) took center stage.



More than 30 members of the cohort came together for a day filled with hands-on training, breakout discussions and panels focused on how AI is being integrated into the federal workforce—and what that means for future leaders.



The session featured live demonstrations and practical use cases of several platforms currently supporting Department of Defense operations, including Power BI, Advana and CamoGPT, to name a few. Civilian and military professionals from across Fort Sill led each breakout, guiding participants through real-time applications and answering questions on how these tools support Army missions.



Fort Sill Deputy Garrison Commander Julia Sibilla said AI is a skill enhancer that will save time, energy and effort, but remains confident it won’t fully replace the personal touch and passion human workers provide.



“AI is an incredible tool to hone skills that leaders need to be effective and engaged in today’s global economy,” Sibilla said. “It can enhance and improve a leader’s ability to communicate, create and motivate others.”



The learning wasn’t just technical—it was transformational. Sibilla, who helped shape the day’s AI focus, said the intent was to inspire confidence in these technologies, spark curiosity and develop enthusiasm through exposure to these AI tools.



“It was awesome to see the members of the cohort—different backgrounds, ages, skills—excited and motivated to learn and expand their knowledge of this important tool,” Sibilla said. “I think everyone felt energized when the day was over and hopeful that they will be part of the future workforce and not left behind.”



One of those energized participants was Stacy Dudark, Family Advocacy Program chief at Reynolds Army Health Clinic. She said the training immediately impacted her team’s efficiency.



“As a leader, I want to make sure that my team has the most up-to-date information possible to help them be successful in any task they may be assigned,” Dudark said. “I also found through the LFS session many uses of AI that will make my job easier.”



Dudark said Lt. Col. Chris Fitzwater’s briefing on several Army AI websites that streamline personnel tracking were the most beneficial.



“[Lt. Col. Fitzwater] provided extremely valuable information on a resource that has reduced the amount of time my team spends trying to find service members and their chain of command,” Dudark said. “I wish we had known about this years ago. We’ve already used this source several times since the session.”



She added that her team plans to use platforms like Vantage and Power BI in daily operations. “We’ll use Vantage to locate service members and their chain of command,” Dudark said. “We’ll use the other AI tools to reduce the time it takes to start a new task—whether it’s putting together an agenda, meeting outline or other assignment. These tools help us get started faster and focus on the human element of our jobs.”



That human element remained central to the day’s discussions, particularly during two leadership panels. First, Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and his twin brother, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Baird of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, shared their leadership philosophies shaped by decades of service. Their message centered on four principles: discipline, holistic health, selfless service and enjoying the journey.



In the afternoon, Fires Center of Excellence Commanding General Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain spoke candidly about career challenges and personal growth. Maj. Gen. Brooks referenced Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech to emphasize that leadership is about stepping into uncertainty and doing the right thing—even when it’s not the most popular choice.



Sartain added that growth often comes through trial and error, as he underscored the importance of emotional regulation and self-awareness.



“The two leadership lessons I learned the hard way were learning how to count to ten and mastering the art of communication,” Sartain said.



Kevin Stone, an instructional systems specialist with the Fires Center of Excellence, said the sessions reflected a broader truth: the role of leadership is changing.



“Leadership today isn’t just about people—it’s about patterns, possibilities and being proactive,” Stone said. “AI enables leaders to sift through complexity and see connections that would otherwise take weeks to uncover. It’s not replacing the human element of leadership—it’s enhancing it.”



Loren Quintero Bass, a budget analyst with the Fort Sill Garrison, said the hands-on approach to the training was the most influential and helpful aspect of the session.



“As a budget analyst, my personal favorite was Power BI,” Quintero Bass said. “Being able to create a Power BI dashboard that will show real-time data and eliminate the need for PowerPoint slides enables Fort Sill’s leadership to make timely funding decisions.”



Quintero Bass added that AI has already shown its value across Army civilian operations—and will only become more essential.



“Leaders in today’s Army are having to make quick decisions with very little time for preparation; the power of AI allows leaders to make effective decisions while staying focused on top-level tasks,” Quintero Bass said.



Stone said AI is the future of how we work, think and lead.



“If we don’t take advantage of these technologies, our near-peer adversaries certainly will,” Stone said. “As LFS program coordinator, I believe it's our responsibility to ensure leaders have the skills—and mindset—to stay relevant, responsive, and ready for the next challenge.



Sibilla said she hopes that Leadership Fort Sill continues to lead from the front when it comes to training the workforce of tomorrow.”



“Leadership Fort Sill, just like Fort Sill itself, is ever-changing and always looking to meet the challenges of a changing world dynamic,” Sibilla said. “The Speed AI session showed cohort members that they too can continuously transform themselves, learn, grow and lead with confidence.”



The Leadership Fort Sill program launched in 2020 with a mission to develop more connected and capable civilian leaders. Now in its seventh iteration, the program combines site visits, classroom instruction, mentorship and direct interaction with Army leadership to equip participants with both strategic insight and practical skills.



Cohort 007 is set to graduate in May and will join a growing network of graduates helping shape the future of Fort Sill.