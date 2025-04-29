Fort Novosel National Prayer Breakfast Focuses on 'Good Training'

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — Fort Novosel Soldiers and Civilians gathered with community members and leaders Thursday morning to celebrate the National Prayer Breakfast. This tradition, rooted in history, provided an opportunity to unite in prayer for the nation, service members and the Fort Novosel community. Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Scott Kennis, the Fort Novosel garrison chaplain, gave a historical overview of the event.



The National Prayer Breakfast was formally established in 1942 through the efforts of several senators and congressmen, but its origins are particularly highlighted by the experience of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. In 1952, as a presidential candidate, Eisenhower shared a story with Sen. Frank Carlson about a profound spiritual experience – a sense of divine guidance during the challenges leading up to D-Day. He said this spiritual strength sustained him and uplifted his fellow commanders during those pivotal days. In 1953, as president, Eisenhower attended the first combined national prayer breakfast, solidifying the tradition as a symbol of hope and unity for the nation.



This year’s breakfast featured Chaplain (Col.) Kyle Taylor, who drew a parallel between military training and spiritual growth. Taylor highlighted the Army’s dedication to “good training” – rigorous preparation for challenging situations – and challenged attendees to consider its purpose.



He suggested the irony that the path to peace often requires preparation for war. More profoundly, he explored the difference between training for temporary strength and cultivating lasting spiritual growth. Taylor said that while physical training yields diminishing returns, a relationship with God strengthens individuals in enduring ways.



Taylor emphasized that true strength isn’t found in self-sufficiency, but in acknowledging limitations and relying on grace. Just as a soldier must surrender to the recovery process after injury, he said, individuals must surrender to God to allow divine work in their lives.



The core message centered on leadership: to embody the godliness one hopes to see in others. Aligning actions with beliefs – living congruently – is paramount. Taylor reminded attendees that the ultimate aim of all training, both physical and spiritual, should be to cultivate a life of purpose, service and unwavering faith. This, he concluded, is good training.

