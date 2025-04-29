‘Flight to Freedom’ Honors Heroic 1975 Escape at National Naval Aviation Museum

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Former South Vietnamese Air Force officer Buang-ly (second from left) stands with...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Former South Vietnamese Air Force officer Buang-ly (second from left) stands with family and friends May 1 at the National Naval Aviation Mueseum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola beneath the O-1 Bird Dog aircraft he landed on USS Midway to escape Vietnam with his wife and five children in 1975. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola commemorated the 50th anniversary of South Vietnamese Air Force Maj. Buang-Ly’s 1975 landing of an O-1 Bird Dog aircraft on USS Midway with his wife and five children, May 1.



The observance, a part of the museums Flight to Freedom: Echoes of Valor series, took place in the Blue Angels Atrium and drew a crowd of service members, veterans and museum visitors.



The event featured performances by the Blue Anchor Belles and the Tate High School Band as well as remarks from distinguished guests, including Rear Adm. (ret.) Rear Adm. Lawrence Chambers, who commanded USS Midway during the historic landing.



“America is a citadel of freedom, and 50 years ago yesterday, this young Vietnamese officer realized that and risked life and limb to seek a better life and freedom that he and his family have enjoyed since that day in 1975,” said NNAM Director Capt. (ret.) Sterling Gilliam. “Pensacola is the cradle of Naval aviation, and we’re honored to tell the remarkable 114-year history of Naval aviation. To be able to detail, honor and memorialize this event that happened 50 years ago in this museum is really wonderful.”



As Saigon fell in April 1975, Buang-Ly piloted the small, two-seat plane to escape from Vietnam with his family. With limited fuel and no prior experience landing on an aircraft carrier, he dropped a note onto USS Midway’s deck to ask for permission to land. Chambers ordered the

flight deck to be cleared, and Buang-Ly successfully landed the aircraft without a tailhook.



The Bird Dog that Buang-Ly landed on USS Midway is now on permanent display at the museum, where it serves as a testament to the resilience and courage displayed during one of the Vietnam War’s final chapters.