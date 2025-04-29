Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Soldier begins transition from Army Medicine officer to Physician.

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Story by TIMOTHY CELESTE 

    6th Medical Recruiting Battalion

    The U.S Army Medical recruiting welcomes newly commissioned Second Lieutenant Michaela Cohen during her ceremony in Las Vegas, NV. Prior to this event, 2LT Cohen was in the Army Medical Service Corps as a 70B (Healthcare Administrative Officer).

    Presiding over her commission was Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Wells, an Air Force Reservist and flight surgeon with the 349th Medical Squadron. Second Lieutenant Cohen considers Lieutenant Colonel Wells a mentor, and both currently serve in the civilian medical field at Sienna St. Rose Dominican Hospital.

    This fall, 2LT Cohen will begin medical school at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR, where she will be utilizing the Medical Corps Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP). The HPSP covers 100% of tuition, fees, books, and provides a monthly stipend, ensuring future military physicians receive the best education possible while preparing to serve those in uniform.

    Congratulations to 2LT Cohen and her family on this significant achievement towards her goal in being a physician.

