Austin, Texas

By Master Sgt. JaJuan S. Broadnax

U.S. Army Futures Command



Forum Held to Showcase, Test New Equipment



(NATICK, Mass.) Sergeants Majors and other senior noncommissioned officers from across the force participated in a Soldier Lethality Forum, April 7-8, at Natick Labs, Natick, Massachusetts.



The Soldier Lethality Forum hosted by U. S. Army Futures Command was a ‘muddy boots’ - like council featuring the Army’s most experienced NCOs. The event showcased Soldier lethality improvement technologies and created a platform for questions and feedback from the participants.



At the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center the forum included stations with hands-on demonstrations under eight combat focus areas: Squad as a System; Shoot, Move, Communicate, Voice of the Soldier, Protect, Medicate, and Combat Feeding.



The Squad as a System approach recognizes that the squad, not the weapon, is the decisive platform. Technologies featured under this line of effort included new weapons systems and ammunition, night vision, and improved personal protective gear.



Participants were able to look at the Future Medium Machine Guns and Precision Grenadier System at the Shoot station.



Survivability is just as important as lethality improvement. At the Protect line of effort, the NCOs tested new body armor and the use of sensors. The Medicate station showcased improvements in diagnostic tools such as the Mild TBI Assessment App and Patient Handling Automated Recording & Observation System.



The participants finished the day with a tasting of three new menu items from the Combat Feeding Lab, the unit that focuses on improving the cooking process for field rations.



The Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, DEVCOM, and AFC partners in industry will be able to leverage the valuable experiences of the NCOs and apply their feedback to further development of the technologies. Future NCOs are not just warfighters, they are coalition ambassadors, systems integrators, and innovation leaders.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 12:45 Story ID: 496842 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forum Held to Showcase, Test New Equipment, by MSG JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.