NUWC Division, Keyport Chief of Staff Gina Regynski recognized with Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Photo By Anna Taylor | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport then-Chief of Staff Gina Regynski and...... read more read more Photo By Anna Taylor | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport then-Chief of Staff Gina Regynski and her husband, NUWC Division, Keyport Electronics Engineer Lee Regynski (center), pose with Commanding Officer Capt. Clint Hoskins (left) and Acting Technical Director Jim Bleich (right) at the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award presentation for Regynski, April 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Taylor/Released) see less | View Image Page

Gina Regynski, then-chief of staff at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, was recently awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award during a ceremony April 24. The award recognized her exceptional leadership and contributions to the command from July 2018 to March 2025.



The award nomination praised Regynski for helping save the command significant time and resources through her efforts to streamline command operations, and for skillfully managing multiple leadership transitions during a period of major organizational change.



The nomination also commended Regynski for her ability to expertly manage complex events and initiatives. From coordinating a major international memorandum of understanding signing ceremony to organizing the largest technical exchange meeting in NUWC Division, Keyport’s history, she ensured events ran smoothly and delivered meaningful results.



Regynski also played a key role in improving the command’s communication processes. Under her leadership, an initiative known as the Public Affairs Office Pilot led to significant improvements in the effectiveness and overall operation of the Corporate Communications Division. She also championed the adoption and expansion of the Document Routing Tool, a best practice now implemented across the Warfare Centers.



"Ms. Regynski’s outstanding efforts transformed the Command Staff and ensured seamless operations during a period of significant transition," stated the nomination. "Her dedication, technical expertise, and commitment to the warfighter provided unprecedented benefits to NUWC Division, Keyport, the Warfare Centers, the Naval Sea Systems Command, and the United States Navy."



Congratulations, Ms. Regynski!







-KPT-

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.