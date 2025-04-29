41 RQS pilot honored with Distinguished Flying Cross

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Amengual, 41st Rescue Squadron pilot, received the Distinguished Flying Cross at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 25, 2025.



Amengual earned the decoration for his accomplishments during Operation Allies Refuge while assigned to the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021.



The Distinguished Flying Cross recognizes acts of valor, courage and heroism during aerial flights in active operations against adversaries and is a distinction that recognizes acts beyond routine operations.



As reflected in his official citation, Amengual, tasked with the unescorted exfiltration of three HH-60G Pave Hawks to Pakistan, re-established combat-search-and-rescue alert for the final thirty-six-hour joint tactical exfiltration.



“Maintaining alert for combat search and rescue sometimes requires us to standby for extended periods of time with no way to know when we will be called upon, but when the call comes, everyone is not only ready to launch at a moment’s notice, but eager to contribute in any way they can,” Amengual said, recounting the exfiltration. “It makes me feel like I need to do everything that I can to live up to that standard.”



Despite adverse weather conditions and limited visibility, which drew the formation perilously close to hazardous terrain and Taliban-controlled territory, Amengual skillfully navigated the lead aircraft through the only possible route to their destination.



As they approached the Pakistani airfield, Amengual led a rapid descent through a break in the clouds using aircraft systems to safely navigate terrain and obstacles. Guiding two additional aircraft in the formation out of poor weather, he flew 25 miles at 100 feet and 40 knots through intense rain—limiting visibility to less than a quarter mile—and successfully located the airfield.



Amengual was then able to contact Pakistani air traffic control and secure clearance, leading the formation to a safe landing. His actions protected $120 million worth of aircraft assets while keeping them out of adversarial control.



“Paul, on behalf of your teammates, our joint team, and a grateful nation, thank you for your leadership and brave actions that day,” said Maj. Gen. Sean Choquette, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety and Air Force Safety Center commander, during a speech at the award ceremony. “They represent the best of our Air Force and our rescue ethos. It is an honor to serve with you and present this well-deserved decoration.”



When asked how this experience shaped his mindset for future operations, Amengual said “It taught me that every mission is dynamic, and I need to carefully think through the details of possible contingencies during mission planning as well as throughout the flight. You can’t predict what will happen but asking the right questions and always thinking about what comes next and how you will deal with it keeps the crew focused and ready to act.”



Through his training and shared experience with the rescue community, Amengual said the Air Force prepared him for this moment.



“We constantly assess the risks that we take on any flight and those that we accept in a combat environment,” Amengual said. “Over time, I have learned that this really means that you have already thought about your values and decided to act before you ever stepped to the aircraft—before fear or concern for your own wellbeing could ever stop you. That is the essence of the code of [combat search and rescue] and what we mean when we say, ‘These Things We Do, That Others May Live.’”



Capt. Amengual’s actions during Operation Allies Refuge embody the Air Force core values of integrity, service before self, and excellence in all we do. His ability to lead under pressure, navigate life-threatening challenges, and safeguard both personnel and critical assets highlights the courage and commitment expected of Airmen across the force. As the Air Force continues to operate in complex and evolving environments, stories like Amengual’s serve as a powerful reminder the unwavering resolve to answer the call—anytime, anywhere.

