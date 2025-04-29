Ranger Qualified, Ready to Lead: 1st Lt. Amanda Warren Reflects on Selfless Service, Engineering, and 250 Years of USACE

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Amanda Warren poses for a photo following her graduation from U.S. Army Ranger...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Amanda Warren poses for a photo following her graduation from U.S. Army Ranger School (Class 04-24) at Fort Benning, Ga., March 28, 2025. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of 1st Lt. Amanda Warren) see less | View Image Page

1st Lt. Amanda Warren is taking a well-deserved moment to reflect after becoming one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' newest Ranger-qualified soldiers.



“Ranger School pushed me to my physical and mental limits,” Warren said. “But I knew I was capable and well prepared.”



That grit has defined Warren’s journey, fueling her success through intense environments, but her motivation is not titles or achievements. It’s rooted in a greater purpose.



“I did not join the Army for a specific job,” Warren said. “It was the challenge and the idea of service that really appealed to me.”



Raised in a military family, she grew up surrounded by examples of selfless service. It was those same examples that drew her to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and eventually a commission as an Engineer officer.



As USACE celebrates 250 years of service to the nation, Warren, a project manager in the USACE Jacksonville District, represents the next generation of USACE and Army Soldiers.



“What drew me to Engineers was the versatility,” she said. “You can be a combat engineer, a construction engineer, do route clearance or even serve in a civil capacity. I didn’t want to be boxed into one role, I wanted to grow in as many directions as possible.”



Warren has amassed a wealth of experience as an Army engineer. Before being Ranger qualified, she was already a Sapper-tabbed officer with both airborne and air assault qualifications. She currently serves in the Technical Engineer Competency-Development Program (TEC-DP), a unique assignment designed to immerse pre-career course Engineer officers in USACE and equip them with experience and skills to excel in both military and civilian engineering roles.



She oversees everything from military construction and facility renovations to interagency projects as a project manager in TEC-DP, all while navigating the unique dynamics of a joint civilian-military workspace. But it’s her time supporting FEMA-led emergency response efforts that has left the deepest impression.



“Through emergency response, I’ve gotten to see firsthand what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does for people,” said Warren. “It’s some of the most real, impactful work I’ve experienced in the Army.”



Warren described missions supporting recovery from hurricanes Helene and Milton where she helped set up remote field offices in hard-hit communities, supported dewatering missions and coordinated blue roof installations for thousands of homes. In each mission, she saw the USACE values in action, providing technical solutions and lifelines to communities in need.



“This is where you see the effects of your efforts,” she said. “We’re not just building things, we’re rebuilding lives.”



That same sense of purpose and drive to push her personal limits led Warren to volunteer for Ranger School. With its low graduation rate and reputation as one of the Army’s toughest courses, Ranger School was a challenge Warren embraced head on, just as she has every step of her journey so far.



“I thought about it for a long time, and I was scared, but that’s exactly why I went,” she said. “I didn’t want to leave my Army experience without having tried.”



What she gained was more than just a tab. She found a deeper understanding of leadership under pressure.



“Ranger School is a leadership school. You’re exhausted, uncomfortable, and still expected to lead,” said Warren. “You learn a lot about yourself, your weaknesses, your strengths, and I think my biggest strength was leading by example.”



Throughout the process, Warren’s grit became a source of motivation for others as well.



“There were guys who were bigger and stronger, but they told me that when they were struggling, they looked at me pushing through and kept going. That meant everything.”



Looking ahead, Warren hopes to continue building both as an engineer and a leader. “Ranger School taught me that limits are often just starting points,” she said. “I wanted to be the kind of leader who never asks anything of my Soldiers that I wouldn’t do myself. And to lead that way, I had to prove it to them and to myself.”



Warren’s success in Ranger School, and elsewhere, is not simply about collecting achievements or making history. Her dedication to pushing the limits while striving to become a better Soldier is a testament to the caliber of leaders emerging from USACE—individuals who are not just willing to achieve, but to make a difference where it matters most.



For Warren, and for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 250 years is not just a moment to look back. It’s a reminder of what’s possible when you build with purpose, lead by example, and honor the legacy of those who came before you while building your own.