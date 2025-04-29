Cadet Wing participates in inaugural Recognition and Promotion

Photo By Ray Bahner | Cadets 1st Class Geun Hyung Park and Kenny Dela Cruz share a moment after completing...... read more read more Photo By Ray Bahner | Cadets 1st Class Geun Hyung Park and Kenny Dela Cruz share a moment after completing the Run to the Rock during the U.S. Air Force Academy Recognition and Promotion weekend, April 26, 2025. This year, the Class of 2025 and the Class of 2028 completed Run to the Rock together, showcasing the strength of mentorship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner) see less | View Image Page

For two days, cadets across the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Wing celebrated Recognition and Promotion, culminating with a formal dinner April 26. The accomplishments of all cadets were recognized, enabling them to be promoted to their next level of leadership responsibilities.



This year’s event marked a pivotal shift in how the Academy recognizes cadet development throughout all four classes. This year’s event reflected the Academy’s transformation of the four-class system to intensive, military-focused progressive training at the team and unit levels. This spans the entire 47-month developmental program. The Recognition and Promotion event marked the first time all cadets were evaluated on their leadership performance for upgrade to their next roles.



Cadet-in-charge Cadet 1st Class Madisen Campbell said the event is more than a celebration; it is “a powerful rite of passage.”



“This inaugural event for all four Academy classes marks the transformation of cadets into leaders, grounded in heritage and ready to serve with honor in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force,” Campbell said. “The promotion ceremony formalizes each cadet’s progress and role. It creates a clear and motivational bridge between where they have been and where they are going.”



This year, the Class of 2025 and the Class of 2028 completed Run to the Rock together, showcasing the strength of mentorship. Fourth-degree cadets also received their prop and wings to acknowledge their transition to upper-class cadets. Each cadet received a charge for their new leadership role as cadet officers or noncommissioned officers with their promotion certificate. The charge calls on the cadet to exemplify the service core values and Academy Honor Code. Promotions take effect May 29 after the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony.



“In the past, Recognition focused solely on the fourth-class cadets as they completed a series of military events to demonstrate their proficiency in their new roles within the Academy,” said Tech. Sgt. Mariangel Wilburn, a Recognition and Promotion project officer. “This event now recognizes the accomplishments and progress of all four classes throughout the academic year, including the culminating exercises, military lessons and academic work. We emphasize the new level of responsibility each cadet will assume as they advance within the Cadet Wing.”



This year’s event also featured visits to the Heritage Rooms in each dormitory and involved all four classes. The purpose of this experience is to show the trajectory of Academy graduates, deepen squadron pride and reinforce the Academy’s legacy of excellence. Cadet 1st Class Jasmine Oki, another Recognition and Promotion cadet-in-charge, considers the Heritage Room visits a meaningful experience.



“The Heritage Room visits are a powerful tradition where upper-class cadets guide their peers and underclassmen through a series of rooms, each designed to tell a story,” Oki said. “These storylines typically begin with a cadet’s acceptance into the Academy. The journey progresses through the challenges of the Academy, the transition to operational service, and in some cases, the ultimate sacrifice. Through this experience, cadets gain a solemn opportunity to reflect on the weight of joining the profession of arms, connect with those who came before them and understand the legacy and responsibility they now share.”