Martin Army Community Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade in Spring 2025 Leapfrog Safety Report

Photo By Jessie Hudson | Martin Army Community Hospital was awarded an "A" grade in the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2025 Hospital Safety Report. The national rating reflects the hospital's commitment to preventing medical errors, injuries and infections. Only 32% of hospitals nationwide earned the top grade.

Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) earned an “A” grade for hospital safety in the Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2025 report, recognizing its commitment to protecting patients from preventable harm and medical errors.

The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. Its grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based patient safety measures to evaluate hospitals on how well they prevent errors, injuries, and infections.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, updated twice yearly, evaluates public and private hospitals nationwide. Grades are based on national patient safety standards and highlight risks patients may face in a healthcare setting, such as infections, medical errors, and injuries. The ratings are publicly available, helping patients better understand the safety practices of their local healthcare facilities.

“This ‘A’ grade directly reflects our staff’s tireless work and commitment,” said Colonel John Taylor, hospital commander. “Patient safety isn’t just a standard we meet—it’s the foundation of everything we do for our Soldiers, family members, and retirees.”

MACH is one of 16 military hospitals across the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to earn the top mark this spring. Among eligible military hospitals participating, 73% received an “A.” Nationwide, only 32% of all participating hospitals—both military and civilian— earned the highest grade.

The DHA is the first federal health system to participate in Leapfrog assessments, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accountability in military health care.

“Martin Army prioritizes excellent care for every patient, every time,” Taylor said. “It takes a true team effort to reach this level of recognition, and we’re proud to share this achievement with our community.”