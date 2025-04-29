BAMC bids farewell to one exceptional leader, welcomes another

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Incoming commander Col. Kevin Kelly addresses the audience during a change of command...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Incoming commander Col. Kevin Kelly addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 1, 2025. Kelly lauded Team BAMC as a team that brings healing, comfort, and hope to America’s warfighters, past and present, as well to their families. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, May 2, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center held a change of command ceremony May 1 to bid farewell to one leader and welcome another.



During the ceremony, Col. Mark E. Stackle relinquished command of BAMC to Col. Kevin Kelly.



Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commanding general, Medical Readiness Command West, and director, Defense Health Network West, was the reviewing officer for the ceremony.



“This time-honored tradition allows us to acknowledge, not only the dedicated service of one leader, but it embraces the vision of an incoming leader, as well,” Summons said. “Today our focus is on two, not one, but two exceptional officers who have dedicated their careers to the defense of our nation, and also to the wellbeing of our service members.”



Summons praised Stackle for his leadership and commitment during his tenure.



“Mark, you are just absolutely phenomenal,” the general said. “For the past two years, you've led Brooke Army Medical Center with distinction. Your directorship has been characterized by steadfast commitment to excellence in every facet of BAMC's mission.”



“Your decisive leadership and your genuine concern for the welfare of your team have been evident in the numerous successes that you've achieved under your guidance,” she added. “You did it with style and you did it with grace and we appreciate you for that.”



Summons also praised Stackle’s wife, Melinda, saying, “Your selfless dedication to our military families, your tireless volunteer efforts, and your genuine compassion have created not only a stronger BAMC family, but also the Joint Base San Antonio community.”



Summons welcomed Kelly and his wife, Christina, to Medical Readiness Command, West and BAMC.



“Your reputation as a strategic thinker, a compassionate leader and dedicated service member, precede you,” Summons said to Kelly. “I'm confident that your experience and your vision will build upon the strong foundation laid by Col. Stackle while you propel BAMC to new heights and greater successes.”



Stackle thanked many of the leaders and mentors who were present at the ceremony, as well as Melinda and his children for their steadfast support throughout his career.



The outgoing commander also reflected on his time at BAMC.



“I stand here proudly and tell you that BAMC is the flagship medical center of military medicine,” Stackle said. “We generate the most readiness and take care of the highest volume and highest complexity of patients anywhere in the Department of Defense, and that's something that we are proud of.”



Stackle highlighted some of the accolades BAMC has received for providing high-quality care to military beneficiaries and civilian trauma patients including recognition from The Joint Commission, American College of Surgeons, and the Leapfrog Foundation.



He also spoke about the hospital’s role in the reintegration mission and how BAMC trains more than 3,000 physicians, nurses, allied health professionals and enlisted technicians each year.



“Most importantly, BAMC is a beacon of hope for its patients,” Stackle said, as he cited how BAMC cares for some of the most critically injured patients.



“Changes of command are a time for reflection, and I think I've really enjoyed the opportunity to do that,” the outgoing command said. “It's also a time of transition, and I am confident that (Col.) Kevin Kelly is ready to take this organization to the next level.”



“I've known Kevin nearly my entire career. He is one of my closest friends, and I will tell you he is one of the best leaders and physicians that I've ever had a chance to work with,” Stackle added. “He is thoughtful, he is passionate, and he already cares about this organization and the people within it, which I think is what people are looking for with their new leader.”



Kelly began by thanking his wife, Christina, and his family and friends for their support. He also addressed the BAMC staff.



“To my new BAMC teammates, you're entitled to good leadership, and we will strive to stay on the same path of excellence and give you that level of leadership that Col. Stackle and Melinda provided,” he said.



To Command Sgt. Maj. “Eddy” Miller and the entire team, he said, “I look forward to moving out together in support of our team. A team that brings healing, comfort, and hope to our warfighters, past and present, and to their families. They deserve nothing short of our best. Our warriors run toward the sound of guns with confidence that they have the best medical team with them on the battlefield and here at home. We must and will succeed in delivering that.”