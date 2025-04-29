USAMMC-K earns Army’s safety excellence streamer

Courtesy Photo | Wally Edwards, center, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Wally Edwards, center, safety and occupational health manager for U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, presents the safety excellence streamer award to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea on April 22 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. Receiving the award are USAMMC-K Commander Lt. Col. Nathan Wagner, left, and Master Sgt. Jojo Ada, senior enlisted adviser. see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- If you look out for your people, they will look out for the mission.



That’s the mindset for leaders at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, which earned the Army’s annual safety streamer for consistently setting -- and achieving -- high standards for safety excellence in its military support operations.



“This recognition highlights our dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of our personnel and the effectiveness of our operations,” said Maj. Myong “Mike” Pak, USAMMC-K deputy commander. “Achieving the safety streamer each year is not just an individual accomplishment; it reflects the collective diligence of our entire team.”



USAMMC-K is one of three direct reporting units to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



“USAMMC-K continues to foster a culture of safety and embody the principles we want to see throughout the AMLC enterprise,” said Wally Edwards, AMLC’s safety and occupational health manager. “We celebrate this achievement and applaud their continued pursuit of safety excellence.”



With a workforce of about 150 personnel, including U.S. and Korean military, local Korean civilians and Army Civilians, the center serves as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, for U.S. Forces Korea.



USAMMC-K provides direct medical materiel support to theater medical forces, ensuring tactical units are integrated into the end-to-end medical supply chain and assisting combatant commands in health logistics support planning.



To earn the streamer, presented by Edwards on April 22 on behalf of AMLC Commander Col. Marc R. Welde, units must have 12 consecutive months without a Soldier or unit at-fault Class A or B mishap, along with 100% completion of all required training.



Class A mishaps involve a fatality, permanent total disability or $2.5 million or more in property damage, while Class B is described as an incident involving permanent partial disability, three or more inpatient hospitalizations from a single occurrence or property damage between $600,000 and $2.5 million.



“Safety is vital to everything we do,” Edwards said. “A safe work environment ensures our workforce remains ready and able to support our complex mission sets around the globe.”



Pak said the annual safety streamer is more than an award. It signifies a strong commitment to prioritizing health and safety in operations.



“This recognition serves as a reminder of our responsibility to protect our workforce, ensuring that all personnel can perform their duties without the fear of injury,” he said. “It conveys a clear message: Safety is essential to the success of our mission.”



Pak said USAMMC-K leaders see a positive effect on the morale and productivity of the unit’s workforce because of the annual recognition, empowering the team and enhancing focus and teamwork, which also helps reduce the likelihood of workplace safety incidents.



“The assurance of a safe environment allows our personnel to concentrate on their missions, enhancing overall readiness,” Pak added. “The safety streamer is not only recognition of our past achievements; it is also a crucial investment in our future effectiveness and resilience.”