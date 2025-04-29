Naval Support Activity Portsmouth Virginia Established Separating Shipyard and Installation Responsibilities

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Portsmouth Virginia was established in early February. All installation responsibilities now fall under Captain Gregg Benton, Officer in Charge, while NNSY remains under the leadership of Shipyard Commander, Captain Jip Mosman. The establishment of the installation gives Mosman the opportunity to more fully focus on the shipyard and supporting the Fleet. NNSY is now a tenant of NSA Portsmouth Virginia.



“NNSY had a combined organizational structure, with the Shipyard Commander and staff being responsible for both the Base Operating Services (BOS) for NNSY’s main site and eight annexes, as well as waterfront ship and submarine repair, refueling, and modernization operations, and reporting to both Commander Navy Installations Command (CNIC) and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA),” said NSA Portsmouth Virginia Executive Director Dwaine Whitham. “These BOS functions took focus away from the Shipyard Commander’s key mission.”

Whitham continued, “Further, the proposed organizational changes bring NNSY into alignment with other [public] shipyards and is consistent with the Shore Command and Control (C2) Navy Corporate Forum (NCF) initiative.”



NSA Portsmouth joins the other installations under the leadership of Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA). “We have reached initial operational capabilities for NSA Portsmouth Virginia,” said Benton. “I want to thank everyone for helping us achieve our newest milestone.”

NSA Portsmouth Virginia is home to Norfolk Naval Shipyard and more than 40 other tenant commands. The installation is responsible for annexes and areas including St. Juliens Creek Annex, Scott Center Annex, Southgate Annex, Paradise Creek, and New Gosport Military Housing.



NNSY and NSA Portsmouth Virginia will continue to divide their services and responsibilities over the next several months with the official establishment ceremony planned for October 2025. Personnel and community members will notice new signage going up over the next few months with a new logo that represents the mission and vision of NSA Portsmouth Virginia. “Even though we have divided into two commands, NNSY is committed to continue to work with the installation to ensure the transition is smooth. Undoubtedly, we will learn more and find gaps as we operate separately as much as possible,” said Mosman. “Thank you to all personnel at both commands for all you do in support of our Navy and our nation.”



The following services were previously managed by NNSY and are now under NSA Portsmouth Virginia: Port Operations; Emergency Management Services; Fire and Emergency Services; Force Protection; Explosive Safety; Environmental Compliance; Conservation; Base Support Vehicle and Equipment; Facility Investment; Facility Management; Real Estate; Facility Services; Utilities; Unaccompanied Housing; Morale and Welfare Recreation Functions; Child and Youth Programs; Family Housing; Intra-Station Moves; Fleet and Family Readiness; Community Support; and Fuel Support.



“The establishment of NSA Portsmouth Virginia will allow Captain Mosman and I to concentrate on NAVSEA requirements,” said NNSY Executive Officer Captain Randy Reid.



“The establishment of NSA Portsmouth Virginia created an organization that concentrates just on the installation and that will be a benefit to the shipyard in the long run,” said Reid. “This streamlined and concentrated effort will create a better product for both NNSY and the installation once everything is fully restructured.”

