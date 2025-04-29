Evans earns Leapfrog's Highest Safety Grade for third straight time

Courtesy Photo | Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military healthcare facilities for the second consecutive time and an “A” rating for the third straight time in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2024 assessment released May 1, 2025. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military healthcare facilities for the second consecutive time and an “A” rating for the third straight time in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2024 assessment released May 1, 2025.



The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections. Leapfrog's grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety.



“This achievement reflects our commitment to transparency and providing safe, high-quality healthcare to our beneficiaries,” said Col Matt Mapes, the EACH commander. “This honor belongs to the EACH Team who are dedicated to protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”



A hospital must meet specific criteria to be eligible for participation in the Leapfrog safety assessment. In the Spring 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 73% received an "A" grade.



"These most recent Leapfrog Safety Grades continue to validate DHA’s commitment to meeting high standards for the patients we are privileged to serve," said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA's Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud that the care provided at these facilities ranks among the very best in the nation."



DHA's engagement with Leapfrog began about seven years ago when it sought to incorporate Leapfrog's evaluations into the Military Health System's Quality Assurance Program.



"Our participation in this program showcases the consistent rigor our teams apply to safe, effective health care delivery." said Cordts. " We are proud of our medical teams’ effort to meet the quality and safety metrics that Leapfrog has set."



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, updated twice a year, evaluates public and private hospitals. Its grades are based on national standards for hospital safety and highlight risks that patients may face in a health care setting, including preventable medical errors and infections. The ratings are available to the public, making it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities.



"We remain steadfast in our commitment to regular and transparent reporting about the quality of DHA’s health care," said Cordts. "These latest grades should bolster our patients’ confidence that they are receiving exceptional care at our military hospitals."



(Defense Health Agency Communications and Public Affairs Division also contributed to this report)