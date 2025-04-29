Innovative New Tool Improves Efficiency for Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Photo By Shelby West | The Digital Crewboard now implemented at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) integrates...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | The Digital Crewboard now implemented at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) integrates cutting-edge features that simplify task management, help track progress and ensure all team members stay aligned with their responsibilities. Keep an eye out for more updates and training sessions on Digital Crewboards. To gather additional information or if you have questions, please email NNSYC100TO4@us.navy.mil or find more information and training videos on the Digital Crewboard sharepoint site: https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NSYDigitalCrewBoards. see less | View Image Page

The Digital Crewboard now implemented at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) integrates cutting-edge features that simplify task management, help track progress and ensure all team members stay aligned with their responsibilities.



“The Digital Crewboard is currently being utilized in both our production shops and across waterfront availabilities and at this stage, the tool is particularly beneficial for production supervisors, as it enhances task visibility and coordination,” said Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Division Erin Small.



Small continued, “However, as the program continues to evolve, we are actively exploring opportunities to expand its integration to include additional organizations—such as Job Readiness Cell (JRC), inspection codes, and engineering, to name a few—to support a more collaborative and comprehensive workflow across the enterprise.”



This innovative new tool is intended to improve communication and efficiency across NNSY.



“I’ve been using Digital Crewboard since its release to the waterfront community and I think it’s a great step towards shop-to-shop communication, especially when it comes to shared work between the shipyard shops and codes,” said C930/X38 Missile Crew Supervisor Ian Hamilton.



Currently available across all four public shipyards, the Digital Crewboard is accessible through the Execution Priorities (EP) platform, making it easy to monitor key tasks and workflows in real time.



“I’ve been using the Digital Crewboard for a couple of months now, and I really like that most everything that we use daily on the computer is centralized in one place,” said Outside Marine Machinery Supervisor Kyle Gentilini. “It’s a one-stop shop.”



With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, Digital Crewboard can serve as an invaluable asset in ensuring smooth operations and fostering collaboration across teams.



“I find the greatest benefits of Digital Crewboard to be the versatility of loading status of jobs, progress made and goals,” said 3D Metrology/Optical Director and Naval Coordinate Metrology ICoP Deputy Mark Aston.



The 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Division recently completed the integration of the remaining production codes into the Digital Crewboard, and as usage continues to grow, division members will evaluate the platform’s overall impact and return on investment for NNSY.



Keep an eye out for more updates and training sessions on Digital Crewboards. To gather additional information or if you have questions, please email NNSYC100TO4@us.navy.mil or find more information and training videos on the Digital Crewboard sharepoint site: https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NSYDigitalCrewBoards.