SHIPYARD SPOTLIGHT: Zuleika Aldegon – Code 100TO.4 Asset Capabilities Branch Manager

This month’s Shipyard Spotlight shines on Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Asset Capabilities Branch Manager Zuleika Aldegon. She has worked at NNSY for more than 26 years since starting her shipyard career as an apprentice.



“In 1998, I started as a Shop 99 Temporary Service Pipefitter and from there I worked my way to work leader, apprentice supervisor, Quality Assurance Manager, Shop 99 Resource Manager, Code 900R Project Resource Manager, Code 900R Branch Manager and now Code 100TO.4 Branch Manager,” said Aldegon. She made a permanent change of station for three years through Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to Japan and served as a Project Resource Manager and traveled on temporary duty to support Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for several years.



As part of NNSY’s Transformation Office (Code 100TO), Aldegon’s Code 100TO.4 Digital Transformation Division (Code 100TO.4) supports advanced digital technology planning, development, research, and pilots for full scale implementation and delivery to shipyard end users.

Her current role at NNSY involves communicating and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to manage the alignment of new technology assets, strategies, processes and resources to maximize asset performance and align them with the goals and operational needs of the fleet.



She was nominated for the shipyard spotlight by NAVSEA 0452 Logistics Management Specialist Colt Brinkman.



”Ms. Aldegon is vital to the overall digital transformation of Norfolk Naval Shipyard,” said Brinkman. “I rely on her support for the success of [radio frequency identification] initiatives, with respect to NNSY.”

Brinkman continued, “She provides professional level expertise, advisement, and implementation, despite contract constraints, vendor performance, and overall sustainability of a technological evolution of the yard regarding IT solutions, specifically supply-related.”



Aldegon enjoys helping people and bringing new innovations to the shipyard but, like most positions, it also comes with its share of challenges.



“Sometimes we fear being too timid or being too strong as women,” said Aldegon. “It's important to find our voice and craft it perfectly for the roles we are fulfilling.”



Aldegon is the proud mom of a “sassy” 3-year-old Ma’Lani, and a toy poodle, Diamond. She enjoys traveling, is very faith and family-oriented and loves her beautiful family and friends. She says she finds strength in prayer when facing adversity.



“It is important to pray, and God has blessed me with awesome mentors and individuals to coach who keep me accountable,” said Aldegon.



She believes that a leader’s worth is reflected in the growth of their team.

“I have a great teammate, Prince Happoldt, who works for me. However, I learn from him daily, both professionally and personally, and I aspire to be more like him,” said Aldegon. “A leader is effective when we build trust, mutual respect, boundaries, effective communication and invest in our team.”



Aldegon continued, “It's not about me, it's about the team and there is no ‘I’ in team.”



Aldegon shared some great career advice she has received over the years.



“No one can take your knowledge away and always bet on yourself; minimize the distractions and remain humble,” said Aldegon.