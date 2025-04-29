Honorary commanders: cultivating partnership, community

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- To honor long-standing ties with local communities, the U.S. Air Force established the Honorary Commanders Program to educate civic leaders and strengthen support for its mission.



To continue strengthening community ties between the U.S. Visiting Forces and the United Kingdom, the 48th Fighter Wing held its annual Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony to welcome six new honorary commanders on April 30.



Each honorary commander is invited to serve an initial period of one year, with a maximum of five years. They are encouraged to organize events to bring USVF members, their families and the local community together.



“We have 23,000 Americans that are part of the U.S. Visiting Forces stationed here on the island; there’s about 27,000 (active RAF personnel) just to put that into perspective,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “When folks want to know what the U.S. Visiting Forces are doing here, you can help us tell that story. You can explain the importance of this relationship and how valuable it is, as a demonstration of how close our countries are.”



Honorary commanders come from a myriad of backgrounds, each with their own stories and skill sets they are able to share with their respective unit and the wing.



Among this year’s inductees was Simon Durance, an honorary commander assigned to the 48th Operations Support Squadron, who served in the British Army. His first hand military experience provides a unique view on the support Airmen need in order to make their time in the United Kingdom worthwhile.



“I served for a few years, and the operations that I served on, most of the time we were with U.S. forces. It’s really cool to come here and be a part of that and it’s a huge honor for me,” said Durance. “Looking back at young Airmen, looking at their excellence, hard work, dedication and determination for the missions is wonderful to see, and it’s really heartwarming.”



As new inductees lay big plans ahead, the returning Honorary Commanders reflect on what they have learned so far and how they can continue making bigger and better impacts this year.



Richard Ashton, 48th Fighter Wing honorary commander, is serving his final year in the Honorary Commanders Program after holding an integral role within the Liberty Wing. Over his many years in the program, Ashton has curated historic events to bring the USVF and the United Kingdom together.



“What absolutely shocked me is that you can be 18 or 19 (years old), you’re a civilian and six months later you’ve gone through basic training… you’ve never left the U.S. and now you're here, stuck in a dorm,” said Ashton. “That's what the honorary commander program can do, it’s trying to make that link and make sure every single person here has the opportunity to get engaged… The thing about the (program) is that one size doesn’t fit all. You are with your unit, and the key is that no Airman should be left behind.”



Whether it be creating events for Airmen to interact outside of the dorms or connecting host nation nationals with base personnel through cultural education, the goal remains the same: to create and maintain enduring relationships between the base and local community.

Date Taken: 04.30.2025 Date Posted: 05.02.2025 Story ID: 496803 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB by A1C Sierra Casteel