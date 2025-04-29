DEVCOM Civilian wins Kenneth C. Raymer Memorial Award

Jason Palmer, a foreign disclosure officer for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, was awarded the 2023 Kenneth C. Raymer Memorial Award April 22, 2025.



The Kenneth C. Raymer Memorial Award is presented annually to a U.S. Army FDO who best exemplifies the attributes of expertise, professionalism, and devotion to duty essential in providing U.S. Army commands with clear, concise, responsive, and accurate foreign disclosure support.



“It’s very humbling to receive this award and at the same time a tremendous honor,” Palmer said. “The most important take away is that I certainly didn’t do this alone. The leadership support at DEVCOM and the highly skilled FDOs at the DEVCOM Centers and Lab make it all possible.”



Charles Ganiel, the chief of the DEVCOM Multi-Discipline Security Division, nominated Palmer for his hard work, professionalism and expertise.



“Jason is the ultimate security professional who takes his tradecraft seriously and can always be counted on to tackle any problem and make it look easy,” he said. “He also plays a critical role in teaching, training and educating the FDOs across DEVCOM on the procedures and best practices to be successful during command inspections.”



Palmer joined DEVCOM as an FDO in 2021.

