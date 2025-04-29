Navigating Tuition Assistance

Photo By Seaman Jarrod Bury | 250408-N-EN232-1008 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2025) Ensign Latoya Wilson, education...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jarrod Bury | 250408-N-EN232-1008 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2025) Ensign Latoya Wilson, education services officer for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a photo in Newport News, Virginia, April 8, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarrod Orvis Bury) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 7, 2025) – The U.S. Navy’s Tuition Assistance (TA) program offers active-duty Sailors the opportunity to pursue higher education while serving, covering up to 100 percent of tuition costs for approved courses. The program supports professional growth and helps service members prepare for advancement both in uniform and beyond.



“Tuition Assistance is the Navy’s primary source for off-duty education,” said Ensign Latoya Wilson, the education services officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). “It funds everything from a GED to a master’s degree.”



Sailors interested in using TA should begin by visiting the MyNavy Education website, which provides step-by-step guidance and valuable resources. After completing an initial counseling session online, applicants are directed to their command’s education services officer.



According to Wilson, some Sailors may hesitate to apply for TA due to misconceptions, such as being ineligible or thinking it will disqualify them from receiving other forms of financial aid. Eligibility is predominately determined by time in service.



“You have to be in for three years to be eligible for it,” Wilson explained, noting that the requirement is standard for all enlisted Sailors.



For officers, the policy differs slightly. Most must wait until they reach the rank of lieutenant before they can use TA. However, prior-enlisted officers with at least eight years of active service may apply immediately upon commissioning.



Additional requirements include remaining on active duty for the full duration of the course term, and enrolling in an institution accredited by an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. To maintain eligibility for Navy TA, undergraduate students need to maintain a 2.0 GPA or higher, and graduate students need a 3.0 GPA or higher, after completing 15 or 6 semester hours (or equivalent) of TA-funded courses, respectively.



She encourages Sailors to submit their requests early, requests are eligible to be received up to 120 days before the course begins.



“I only get up to seven days prior to the start of the course to approve the request,” Wilson said. “Once we’re in that window, I can no longer approve it.”



Wilson’s message is simple: use the benefit.



“It’s money that otherwise comes out of your own pocket,” she said. “I’ve earned both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees using just tuition assistance. It’s possible, it’s just about how dedicated you are to school.”



Degrees earned through TA can not only bolster Sailors post-Navy prospects, but also enhance their careers in the Navy. Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ly, also stationed aboard Stennis, is currently using TA to pursue a degree in business management from St. Petersburg College.



“The classes talk about management, and it aligns with what we already do in the Navy,” Ly said. “Time management, people skills and conceptual skills like seeing the bigger picture; it all ties into the job.”



When asked what advice she’d give to Sailors considering utilizing the Navy’s TA program, Ly emphasized starting with your individual chain of command.



“It’s only your name, your address, what class you’re taking, and what school,” said Ly. “It shouldn’t be anything too far-fetched that somebody can’t figure out.”



Ly admitted that balancing her studies with Navy responsibilities can be a challenge, but with planning, it’s manageable.



“Evaluate the course, look at the deadlines and plan your work accordingly,” stated Ly. “You might take on more than you can handle, but you might also find out you can handle much more.”



Wilson added a final piece of advice: “Knowledge is power. Your education is the one thing nobody can take from you. It’s probably the most powerful message I can convey.”