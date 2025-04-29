A Decade Aboard USS John C. Stennis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 16, 2025) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class David Stewart has spent more than a decade of his naval career aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), witnessing its transformation from an operational warship to a vessel undergoing a crucial Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) period. As the ship moves closer to returning to the fleet, Stewart reflects on its evolution, the milestones he has witnessed and the bright future ahead for both the ship and its crew.



Stewart first reported aboard Stennis in April 2012, joining a fully operational carrier deployed to the Middle East. At the time, the ship was actively supporting U.S. military operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area or responsibility and maintaining a high operational tempo. He recalls the fast-paced nature of life at sea, working alongside a seasoned crew that was well-versed in carrier operations.



After departing in 2017, he returned in August 2020 following his shore rotation to a very different Stennis, one that was preparing for its mid-life refueling and overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. “A lot has changed,” Stewart said. “In 2012, we were fully operational in the Gulf. Now, we’re in the shipyard undergoing an overhaul that will extend the ship’s service life by another 25 years. It’s a different environment, but an exciting one because we’re working toward the future.”



During his time aboard, Stewart has witnessed several significant milestones in the ship’s history, from multiple deployments to shipyard maintenance periods. One of the most defining moments came on May 6, 2021, when Stennis officially entered RCOH at the Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Newport News Shipbuilding facility. The overhaul, which occurs only once in a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s 50-year lifespan, involves refueling the ship’s nuclear reactors, modernizing its combat and communication systems and refurbishing thousands of compartments.



Former HII President Jennifer Boykin describes the overhaul as a “critical effort to ensure the ship remains at the forefront of naval capability for decades to come.” She emphasizes that the process is “one of the most complex and comprehensive maintenance availabilities in the Navy,” requiring a highly skilled workforce of engineers, shipbuilders and Sailors to complete.



A major turning point in the overhaul came on April 8, 2024, when Stennis successfully undocked after spending nearly three years in dry dock. Over 100 million gallons of water were pumped into the dock, allowing the ship to float again and transition to an outfitting berth where modernization efforts continue.



“RCOH construction enhances nearly every space and system on the carrier, beyond the most critical requirement to defuel and refuel the ship’s two nuclear reactors and to repair and upgrade the propulsion plant,” said Capt. Mark Johnson, former manager of the PEO Aircraft Carriers In-Service Aircraft Carrier Program Office. “We work on every part of the ship, from the hull, screws and rudders to more than 600 tanks; thousands of valves, pumps and piping components; electrical cables and ventilation; as well as combat and aviation support systems. It’s demanding, complex work that challenges every member of the planning team, shipyard crews and ship’s force.”



For Stewart, watching the ship move through this process has been a unique experience. “Seeing the ship come back to life is exciting,” he said. “It’s a reminder that this is all leading up to something big; getting back out to sea.”



While the physical transformation of the ship is evident, Stewart has also observed a significant shift in the crew’s composition and experience levels. Compared to the experienced Sailors he worked with in 2012, many of today’s crew members have only known the shipyard environment.



“There’s a lot of fresh faces,” Stewart said. “A lot of these Sailors haven’t been to sea yet, but that just means there’s an opportunity for them to grow. Once they get out there, their perspective will change completely.”



With a less experienced crew, leadership and mentorship have become more crucial than ever. Stewart sees his role as guiding younger Sailors through the transition and preparing them for the challenges of life at sea. “Being able to share my experiences has been rewarding,” he said. “When they finally get underway, they’ll understand why all this hard work was worth it.”



As of early 2025, Stennis’ RCOH is more than halfway complete, according to the U.S. Navy. The carrier is expected to be redelivered to the fleet in October 2026, fully modernized and ready to support global operations for another 25 years.



“When John C. Stennis redelivers, she’ll be the most technologically advanced Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the Navy,” said Rear Adm. Casey J. Moton, Commander, Program Executive Office Aircraft Carriers. “She’ll bring to the fleet the highest level of capability across all mission sets.”



Stewart shares the same excitement about returning to sea. “I know everyone is eager to get back to doing what we do best,” he said. “The maintenance phase is important, but nothing compares to the feeling of launching aircraft and knowing you’re part of something bigger.”



As Stennis moves closer to its return to the fleet, the dedication of Sailors like Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Stewart ensures that its legacy continues. For him, the journey has been one of growth, resilience and anticipation for the day the ship once again sails into open waters.



“It’s been an incredible experience to be part of this ship’s story,” he said. “And the best part? The next chapter is just beginning.”

