From Cuba to the U.S. Navy: A Surgeon’s Journey to Service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 5, 2025) – For Ensign Lizardo Batista, the road to military service was anything but conventional. His journey, from a surgeon in Cuba to a limited duty officer in the U.S. Navy, reflects a lifelong commitment to medicine and leadership.



Now stationed aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Batista’s career began worlds away, in Cuba’s state-run medical system.



Batista’s path to becoming a doctor began after completing Cuba’s compulsory military service. He then entered medical school, where he would spend six years in intensive training, followed by a yearlong residency and four years as a practicing general surgeon.



“In Cuba, if you choose medicine or any professional career, it’s purely because you love it and not for the salary,” Batista said. “As a general surgeon, I made about $23 a month. There was no real financial difference between someone who studied for 10 years and someone who only finished high school.”



Despite the meager pay, Batista found fulfillment in his work. Cuban healthcare emphasizes preventive medicine, an approach that shaped his philosophy on patient care.



“Our goal was to treat a patient well the first time, so ideally, we’d never have to see them again for the same issue,” he explained. “We treated people, not businesses; there was no insurance, no financial incentive, just the responsibility to heal.”



His dedication earned him recognition early in his career. In June 2005, he received his medical diploma during a graduation ceremony in Cuba, personally handed to him by former Cuban revolutionary and politician Fidel Castro. Despite his accomplishments, Batista knew he wanted something more.



In 2006, Batista accepted a medical contract in Venezuela, where he continued working as a physician. However, as political and economic conditions in-country worsened, he saw an opportunity to immigrate to the United States.



“When I arrived in the U.S. I went to the bank to apply for a loan, but I had no credit history,” Batista recalled. “The loan officer suggested I join the military, where I could build a financial foundation and possibly continue my medical career.”



At first, Batista was unfamiliar with American military service. He visited recruiters for the Air Force, Marines and Army, but each turned him away due to his age—he was 32 at the time. The Navy, however, gave him a chance.



He joined in November 2011, initially intending to become a medical corps officer, but his foreign medical credentials prevented him from pursuing that path. Instead, he enlisted as a personnel specialist, working in administrative roles while never losing his love for medicine.



Determined to advance his career, Batista applied for the Navy’s Limited Duty Officer (LDO) program. In July 2024, he commissioned as an administrative officer, marking a significant milestone in his military journey.



“The transition from enlisted to officer was challenging,” Batista admitted. “As an enlisted Sailor, you focus on executing orders. As an officer, you have to lead, make decisions and guide others. It was a mindset shift, but I embraced it.”



According to Batista, his upbringing in Cuba deeply influenced his leadership philosophy.



“In Cuba, we had to work together to survive,” stated Batista. “That shaped me. In the Navy, I see leadership as teamwork; understanding strengths, addressing weaknesses and moving forward as one unit.”



Although Batista is now an administrative officer, his ultimate goal remains unchanged: to return to the medical field as a Navy physician.



“I’ve already completed 13 years between my medical and military career,” said Batista. “Now, I just need to pass my final U.S. medical licensing exam and submit my request for a lateral conversion from LDO to Medical Corps officer.”



Unlike civilian doctors, military physicians have the unique responsibility of both treating service members and supporting mission readiness. For Batista, this aligns perfectly with his belief in preventive medicine.



“In medicine, we prevent disease. In the Navy, we prevent war,” stated Batista. “The best war is the one you never have to fight. That’s why we train, why we prepare; to deter conflict before it happens.”



Batista hopes to complete his transition into the Medical Corps within the next few years. If successful, he will fulfill a career goal nearly two decades in the making.



For those considering a similar path, Batista encourages taking advantage of the Navy’s many medical programs.



“The Navy offers scholarships and training for medical careers,” he said. “If you have an associate or bachelor’s degree in a medical field, you can apply, and the Navy will cover tuition while you train to become a doctor or nurse.”



Batista remains adamant about prioritizing both his family and his professional growth as he moves forward, his ultimate goal of transitioning fully into the Navy’s medical field nearly within grasp.



“I’m looking forward to serving for as long as I can, and I’ll continue working to achieve my next steps," said Batista. "In the end, it’s all about serving those who serve us.”

