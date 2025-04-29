Cross-Service Collaboration Enhances Industrial Hygiene Readiness in Europe

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Recent collaboration between Public Health Command Europe and the 132d Wing Air National Guard has proven a resounding success, bolstering industrial hygiene capabilities and fostering valuable cross-service understanding.



The two-week training exchange saw Major Rolf Osteraas and Master Sergeant Ashley Malone from the 132d Wing embedded with PHCE teams, participating in a wide range of real-world industrial hygiene surveys and assessments.



According to PHCE industrial hygienists, the experience was valuable thanks to the eagerness to learn demonstrated by the ANG counterparts.



“Working alongside Master Sgt. Malone and Maj. Osteraas was an awesome experience—their expertise and dedication really stood out,” said Richard Acevedo, a PHCE Industrial Hygiene specialist. “The collaboration and strong sense of teamwork made surveying the vehicle maintenance shop both efficient and engaging. It was a valuable learning opportunity working with individuals in the same field but from a different military branch.”



The collaboration focused heavily on practical application, including ventilation system assessments, hazardous material exposure evaluations, and data management within the Defense Occupational and Environmental Health Readiness System. A key area of focus was the Maintenance Activity Kaiserslautern Vehicle Maintenance shop, where the ANG team assisted in evaluating over 20 local exhaust ventilation systems crucial for mitigating hazardous chemical exposures like carbon monoxide and diesel exhaust.



Andria Quirindongo highlighted the impact of the ANG’s contribution, stating, “the ANG’s detailed field notes and accuracy in DOEHRS-IH data entry greatly contributed to our office’s assessment of the effectiveness of these engineering controls. We appreciate their contribution.”



Beyond the technical skills exchange, the collaboration fostered a deeper understanding of differing operational approaches between the Army and Air Force. John Webster noted the value of gaining the Air National Guard perspective, particularly regarding shop prioritization and DOEHRS metrics.



“Getting to work with each of the PHCE staff at various locations was a very rewarding experience. They all welcomed us openly and allowed us to not only learn from them but also contribute to many projects. I gained incredible insight and perspective getting to operate in a vastly different environment and participate in projects that, although in my “wheelhouse”, are very uncommon to daily operations," said Master Sgt. Ashley Malone, Iowa Air National Guard, Bioenvironmental Engineer.



This successful collaboration underscores the importance of inter-service cooperation in maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all DoD personnel stationed in Europe. PHCE looks forward to continuing these valuable exchanges in the future.

