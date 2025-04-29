SRF-JRMC Completes its Second CVN Hanger Mezzanine Installation

Photo By Randall Baucom | Employees from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center...... read more read more Photo By Randall Baucom | Employees from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) pose with the dual-level hanger mezzanine they installed onboard the USS George Washington (CVN 73) on April 22. This the second time the command has accomplished this type of modernization on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier; it completed the same project on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in April of 2024. For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Pacific region, providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo By Randall Baucom) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) completed the installation of a dual-level hanger mezzanine onboard the USS George Washington (CVN 73) on April 22. This the second time the command has accomplished this type of modernization on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. It completed the same project on the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in April of 2024.



The installation of the mezzanine involved removing 20,000 lbs. of steel structure, installing over 50,000 lbs. of steel, over 1,500 feet of new piping for the fire suppression, HP/LP air, Steam, potable water, and chill water systems, new bulkhead and expanded metal panels, new valves, lights, and all the associated cabling, replacement of 4,000 sq. feet of insulation, and the installation of deck and paint in 30 spaces. To complete the work, over 5,000 square feet of scaffolding needed to be installed, modified, and removed. In all, it took over 5,000 man-days to complete.



According to Jill Malley, the project team lead, the mezzanine was completed two weeks ahead of schedule and required 34% more work than the USS Ronald Reagan project.



“The biggest hurdle with this project was completing the additional work within the same timeline as last year,” said Malley. “The shop employees did an excellent job of capturing lessons learned from last avail and using them to maximize efficiency. Due to their ability to coordinate with each other, their proactive problem-solving approach, and deck plate support from engineering, we were able to complete the SCD two weeks earlier than was originally scheduled.”



Malley hails from Bremerton, Washington and has been working at SRF-JRMC since 2022 after starting her ship maintenance career at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in 2008. This is the thirteenth aircraft carrier maintenance availability she has participated in.



The project included workers from almost every shop in the command: Shipfitter Shop, Sheetmetal Shop, Welding Shop, Machinist Shop, Electrical Shop, Pipe/Coppersmith Shop,

Insulation Shop, Paint Shop, Temporary Service Shop, Lifting and Handling Department, and the Planners and Engineering and Planning Department.



“The early completion of a project of this magnitude is a testament to the skill and expertise possessed by the Master Labor Contract (MLC) workforce within our organization,” said Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of SRF-JRMC.



MLC’s are Japanese Government employees assigned to support the U.S. military in Japan and make up over 90% of the command. On average, 70% of the maintenance performed by SRF-JRMC in Yokosuka is done by MLCs with the remainder completed by U.S. and Japanese contractors.



