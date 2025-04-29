Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Madigan Army Medical Center announced as 1 of 16 military hospitals to have received "A" ratings in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Spring 2025

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Story by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Madigan Army Medical Center was announced as 1 of 16 military hospitals to have received "A" ratings in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Spring 2025.

    The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections. Leapfrog's grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety. This achievement underscores a dedication to providing safe, high-quality care to our military community.

