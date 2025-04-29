Madigan Army Medical Center was announced as 1 of 16 military hospitals to have received "A" ratings in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Spring 2025.



The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections. Leapfrog's grading system uses up to 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety. This achievement underscores a dedication to providing safe, high-quality care to our military community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:47 Story ID: 496770 Location: WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madigan Army Medical Center announced as 1 of 16 military hospitals to have received "A" ratings in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for Spring 2025, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.